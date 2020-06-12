Intruder

We’ve had some good wind in Montreal these past few days. The kind that knocks leaves out of trees and sends branches flying. And good wind usually means good skies, so I went out to Macdonald farm to paint clouds, in the shelter of my car. The farm is the campus for McGill University’s Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, and it’s the closest place to my house where I can feel like I’m escaping the suburbs to go to a rural setting. I’ve sketched there often, including from today’s spot which a cul de sac near a few residences on the campus.

About halfway into the sketch, I noticed a guy in a McGill facilities truck drive by slowly, but he didn’t stop to ask what I was doing, so I assumed it was fine to be parked there. Clearly not. Five minutes later two McGill security vehicles came flying in my direction, one taking the road facing me and one taking a higher road, so they could approach from both directions and block my escape if they had to. I dropped my brushes, and in typical intruder fashion, threw up my hands to prove my innocence. One guard approached me cautiously, to see what trouble I could be causing, at which point I slowly reached for my sketch and held it up for him to see. He tilted his head, took a closer look, and then broke into a smile. It was a pretty comical scene, and I wish I had a video of the encounter to I could watch a replay.