Posted: June 12, 2020
We’ve had some good wind in Montreal these past few days. The kind that knocks leaves out of trees and sends branches flying. And good wind usually means good skies, so I went out to Macdonald farm to paint clouds, in the shelter of my car. The farm is the campus for McGill University’s Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, and it’s the closest place to my house where I can feel like I’m escaping the suburbs to go to a rural setting. I’ve sketched there often, including from today’s spot which a cul de sac near a few residences on the campus.
About halfway into the sketch, I noticed a guy in a McGill facilities truck drive by slowly, but he didn’t stop to ask what I was doing, so I assumed it was fine to be parked there. Clearly not. Five minutes later two McGill security vehicles came flying in my direction, one taking the road facing me and one taking a higher road, so they could approach from both directions and block my escape if they had to. I dropped my brushes, and in typical intruder fashion, threw up my hands to prove my innocence. One guard approached me cautiously, to see what trouble I could be causing, at which point I slowly reached for my sketch and held it up for him to see. He tilted his head, took a closer look, and then broke into a smile. It was a pretty comical scene, and I wish I had a video of the encounter to I could watch a replay.
That is a funny story! Thanks for sharing. I love the clouds!
Love the sketch, the sky, and the story! The best sketches have a story. Thanks for posting!
Great story to go alone with this wonderful sketch. This one should be framed so you would smile whenever you looked at it. Folks don’t trust anyone these days!
Love the sky. I never noticed that windy days bring the best skies. I’ll need to pay more attention and get out there!
Thanks for sharing.
Oh my goodness! That’s one of the best sketch artists’ field stories I’ve come across, and one that the security guards will enjoy recounting as well. Hopefully, with so much fear and paranoia around these days, we won’t end up with a law forbidding sketching/painting in public places, as in some cities (can’t remember which one(s), but I’d read that somewhere). Wishing you a great summer with lots of safe outdoor sketching adventures!
Only just out of lockdown and you’re trying to get locked up! 😉
There is no doubt that sketch will always be memorable for you. So glad you are safe.
They don’t know who you are!!?? Nice sketch, as always!
Really nice and calming 🙂
I guess the guards have seen it all. Nature reserves have really strict rules. It looks exagerated at first , even offensive but when you know the why it makes sense.
