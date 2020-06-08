What if

I love watching the USk Talks Live on Instagram on Sundays, but have never had much time to take up the challenges presented by the guests. I’m making up for lost time. This sketch is in response to three USk Talks Challenges. It starts with one from Suhita Shirodkar, who asked us to start with “what if?”. I asked myself “what if the REM construction is moving again?” Montreal’s huge light rail project stopped for the winter but then with Covid, it never started up again. So my “what if” was to see if the construction workers were back on the job, and they were! The second challenge is from Urban Sketchers founder Gabi Campinario who asked us for an informative caption about the sketch. I’ve been documenting this major project in my city since last November. I started a few months ago when it came close to my town and I could find a place from which to see the line go up. As I sketch, I love to see the massive prefabricated segments that form the track get lifted up in the air by the launching gantry. She’s named Anne, by the way, after the last station in Ste. Anne de Bellevue. The third challenge this responds to is from Rita Sabler, who asked us to document change. This is certainly the biggest change in this city’s landscape in a very long time. I find the construction quite beautiful and I hope to keep sketching it until it’s done. And then I intend to get on the train and sketch on that too. Thanks to all of you for these great challenges.