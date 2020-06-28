North and East

North and EastPosted: June 28, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 2 Comments
My friend Lee was pretty sure I would find a new vantage point from which to sketch the REM light rail construction, and he was right. I just couldn’t resist the giant segments hanging in the sky. I drove under them yesterday, and was sure this section would get finished overnight, but I guess there’s no work happening on a Sunday. To draw this, I parked facing north at a Walmart lot and set up on a little piece of grass between an exit ramp and on-ramp to the highway. You do what you gotta do to get the sketch, I guess. It started to rain just as I was about to add colour, so that part was done from the car.
When I was done the REM sketch, I turned the car around and couldn’t resist sketching the view facing east. Dramatic sky, orange cones, power lines and an industrial lot, all in one place. I’ve driven by this entrance to a construction company hundreds of times over the years, but had never seen it from this angle. The light sky between the buildings made for a dramatic sight.
I love the viewpoint for the first one and the way you captured the sky in the second. Always an inspiration, Shari.
It is fun to see all the pieces hanging up there! i’m glad you found a good spot to sit and paint…and two views too!
