Up and over

I think that after this weekend it’ll be difficult for me to find a place to sketch the REM construction as it moves west. I’ve been lucky these past few months because all of the activity is centred around an area where there are big box stores and plenty of parking. For the next little while the line travels west along Highway 40, but parking is prohibited on the service road and at most office buildings. So as the line goes up and over St. Charles Blvd, I say goodbye until we meet again at the Kirkland Coliseum where I’ll find the next big box stores, ample parking, and even a Tim Horton’s with takeout coffee to have while sketching. Doesn’t that sound inviting?