I think that after this weekend it’ll be difficult for me to find a place to sketch the REM construction as it moves west. I’ve been lucky these past few months because all of the activity is centred around an area where there are big box stores and plenty of parking. For the next little while the line travels west along Highway 40, but parking is prohibited on the service road and at most office buildings. So as the line goes up and over St. Charles Blvd, I say goodbye until we meet again at the Kirkland Coliseum where I’ll find the next big box stores, ample parking, and even a Tim Horton’s with takeout coffee to have while sketching. Doesn’t that sound inviting?

15 Comments on “Up and over”

  1. Lee Kline says:
    June 26, 2020 at 4:47 pm

    You will find a way….

    Lee Kline

  2. TonyU says:
    June 26, 2020 at 4:50 pm

    Strange what counts as a big day out these days …

  3. Marylin Smith says:
    June 26, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    Could you approach the construction company and ask for permission to park on the service road to paint the progress?…I’m sure they would be delighted to let you do it if you take a couple of the paintings that you have already done to show them and explain that you are wanting to track the whole process… you could even turn the series into a little book… I ‘m sure that people would be interested to see it

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      June 26, 2020 at 5:15 pm

      Thanks for the suggestion Marylin. I think the service road is controlled by the Provincial police. It’s the service road for the highway, not the rail line, and they are pretty strict about no parking. But if I wanted to ask, I could probably go into one of the companies along the highway and ask them. As for a book, I certainly hope to do something with all these sketches. Maybe a small exhibition. Who knows?? That is what I am aiming for.

  4. cemeryposh says:
    June 26, 2020 at 7:21 pm

    I wonder if they’d let you park in the construction zone. Show them your paintings and I bet they would!

  5. mavrikwoman says:
    June 26, 2020 at 8:32 pm

    Just curious. What is that? REM?

  6. joantav says:
    June 26, 2020 at 8:32 pm

    Oh, too bad you will have a gap in the middle of the construction. I will miss seeing the progress. I love examining the little details you include. I like Marilyn’s idea of trying to get permission to continue, but I understand how hard it is in certain areas. Maybe one of the companies will be gracious enough to let you sketch from their property. This is such a wonderful project!

  7. Jérôme Guenette says:
    June 26, 2020 at 9:02 pm

    You might find a very different and more dramatic angle on the corner of André and Hymus. There are parking lots around (around Wim Gym).

