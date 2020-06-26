Up and overPosted: June 26, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 15 Comments
I think that after this weekend it’ll be difficult for me to find a place to sketch the REM construction as it moves west. I’ve been lucky these past few months because all of the activity is centred around an area where there are big box stores and plenty of parking. For the next little while the line travels west along Highway 40, but parking is prohibited on the service road and at most office buildings. So as the line goes up and over St. Charles Blvd, I say goodbye until we meet again at the Kirkland Coliseum where I’ll find the next big box stores, ample parking, and even a Tim Horton’s with takeout coffee to have while sketching. Doesn’t that sound inviting?
You will find a way….
Lee Kline
LikeLike
That made me laugh Lee, because you’re probably right. I think I will.
LikeLike
Strange what counts as a big day out these days …
LikeLike
Sad but true. I haven’t had a takeout coffee since March 14th at the airport in Washington DC. Have you??
LikeLike
Two, both from an outdoor market stall. The first was an anti-climax and the second was worse! But I live in hope.
LikeLike
Oh no. That is disappointing! But yes, you can always hope. I have really good coffee at home so it’s always hard to beat.
LikeLike
Could you approach the construction company and ask for permission to park on the service road to paint the progress?…I’m sure they would be delighted to let you do it if you take a couple of the paintings that you have already done to show them and explain that you are wanting to track the whole process… you could even turn the series into a little book… I ‘m sure that people would be interested to see it
LikeLike
Thanks for the suggestion Marylin. I think the service road is controlled by the Provincial police. It’s the service road for the highway, not the rail line, and they are pretty strict about no parking. But if I wanted to ask, I could probably go into one of the companies along the highway and ask them. As for a book, I certainly hope to do something with all these sketches. Maybe a small exhibition. Who knows?? That is what I am aiming for.
LikeLike
I wonder if they’d let you park in the construction zone. Show them your paintings and I bet they would!
cemeryposh@gmail.com http://www.corneliaemery.com
>
LikeLike
I don’t know. They are usually so careful about that because of liability issues. But I might try asking!
LikeLike
Just curious. What is that? REM?
Sent from my iPad
>
LikeLike
Oh sorry, I should have explained that. It is the light rail line that is being built in Montreal. I have sketched it so many times, I assume everyone knows what it is!! Here’s a link: https://rem.info/en
LikeLike
Oh, too bad you will have a gap in the middle of the construction. I will miss seeing the progress. I love examining the little details you include. I like Marilyn’s idea of trying to get permission to continue, but I understand how hard it is in certain areas. Maybe one of the companies will be gracious enough to let you sketch from their property. This is such a wonderful project!
LikeLike
You might find a very different and more dramatic angle on the corner of André and Hymus. There are parking lots around (around Wim Gym).
LikeLike
Jérôme, thanks so much for that. I will now look on Google maps so see that exact spot!!
LikeLike