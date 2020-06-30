Daisies

I’ve been waiting for these big daisies to open so I could paint them. I picked a few yesterday and put them in a vase with some other blooms, but after repeated tries I couldn’t make an interesting painting from them. I struggled with them as much as I struggle with painting sunflowers. Just big circles that I can never make into a decent composition. In the end I went out to the garden, where I should have sketched them to begin with.