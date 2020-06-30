Daisies

I’ve been waiting for these big daisies to open so I could paint them. I picked a few yesterday and put them in a vase with some other blooms, but after repeated tries I couldn’t make an interesting painting from them. I struggled with them as much as I struggle with painting sunflowers. Just big circles that I can never make into a decent composition. In the end I went out to the garden, where I should have sketched them to begin with.

4 Comments on “Daisies”

  1. karim waked says:
    June 30, 2020 at 9:14 pm

    OMGOMGOMG!!!

  2. Jérôme Guenette says:
    June 30, 2020 at 9:49 pm

    Very nice!

  3. Connie Pepper says:
    June 30, 2020 at 10:02 pm

    Ha! I am in the same boat. I picked a bunch of daisies yesterday, tried to paint them in a vase, and had no luck. I will follow your lead and head outside in the morning! Lovely piece Shari!

  4. Jean Mackay says:
    June 30, 2020 at 10:40 pm

    I have some daisies of my own to paint, so I like seeing how you handled them. Lovely greens!

