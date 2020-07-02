The lily and the frog

This summer I’m exploring lots of spots in Montreal that I haven’t painted at in several years. And loving it. Like the pond next to Baie d’Urfé City Hall. It’s a multi-level pond with an upper area that seems to be under construction, but thankfully the lower level still has water in it. And one lily. And a frog that kept me company while I painted.

When I paint water and reflections, I try to do most of the work with only two washes. In this case, the first layer is the light colours of the water (and sky reflections) and the light greens of the lily pads. The second layer, which is worked wet-in-wet, is the darks of the reflections. If you’re interested in seeing how I do this in more detail, have a look at my newest online class “Still, Rushing, Falling Water.” You can watch three full-length demos and see lots of closeups on the palette and the paper. Feedback for the course has been really positive, which makes me very happy.