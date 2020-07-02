The lily and the frog

This summer I’m exploring lots of spots in Montreal that I haven’t painted at in several years. And loving it. Like the pond next to Baie d’Urfé City Hall. It’s a multi-level pond with an upper area that seems to be under construction, but thankfully the lower level still has water in it. And one lily. And a frog that kept me company while I painted.

When I paint water and reflections, I try to do most of the work with only two washes. In this case, the first layer is the light colours of the water (and sky reflections) and the light greens of the lily pads. The second layer, which is worked wet-in-wet, is the darks of the reflections. If you’re interested in seeing how I do this in more detail, have a look at my newest online class “Still, Rushing, Falling Water.” You can watch three full-length demos and see lots of closeups on the palette and the paper. Feedback for the course has been really positive, which makes me very happy.

  1. garrystafford says:
    July 2, 2020 at 3:35 pm

    Love it!

  2. Stephanie Descoteaux says:
    July 2, 2020 at 3:39 pm

    so refreshing!

  3. Sheryl thurston says:
    July 2, 2020 at 4:17 pm

    I’m having trouble logging in to purchase your course.

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      July 2, 2020 at 5:20 pm

      Hi Sheryl. Here are some suggestions:
      I have had a few other people have this problem. Here are a few suggestions for you to try.

      1. It could be the web browser you are using. If you are using Safari, try switching to Chrome.
      2. Log out of the site and log back in again.
      3. Switch your device. If you are using a computer, and you have an iPad, try that.

      If none of these options work, please let me know and I will contact Customer Service.
      You can always email me at info@shariblaukopf.com
      I will be able to help you log in.
      Shari

  4. Chris Rusk says:
    July 2, 2020 at 4:40 pm

    Shari
    I love all your ‘waters’ – they are so inspirational. Depth is always so clear and perfect!

  5. Starr Mifsud says:
    July 2, 2020 at 5:39 pm

    The ‘Still, Rushing, Falling Water’ course is great. Encouraging and motivating.

  7. Alison R. Hall says:
    July 2, 2020 at 6:50 pm

    This is great Shari. I’m glad you’re getting out to your old favourite spots. Will the botanical gardens open this summer?
    You are a very skilled painter, but also a master drawer and observer, as is evident in this lovely piece. At the risk of repeating myself, I’m in awe of your skill with the dry brush stroke.
    I’m looking forward to the course!

  8. joantav says:
    July 2, 2020 at 9:17 pm

    Well done! There is always so much going on in lily ponds with all the pads, the flowers, the sky, the reflections. You nailed it!

