Stella

Stella doesn’t sit still for long. She’s a little Yorkie who is visiting for the afternoon. When I started drawing her, I quickly realized that the sketches of her would have to be quick. As soon as she hears a sound, those giant ears go up and out, like the wings of a bird in flight.

When she finally did settle down (in Alice’s bed!) the body was still but the ears still had a life of their own.