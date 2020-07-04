Stella

Stella doesn’t sit still for long. She’s a little Yorkie who is visiting for the afternoon. When I started drawing her, I quickly realized that the sketches of her would have to be quick. As soon as she hears a sound, those giant ears go up and out, like the wings of a bird in flight.

When she finally did settle down (in Alice’s bed!) the body was still but the ears still had a life of their own.

7 Comments on “Stella”

  1. Judy Sopher says:
    July 4, 2020 at 3:41 pm

    I finally have a laptop again. Its been over 6 weeks. And so nice to have your dog sketches come up. Yorkies are so cute and have so much spirit. And what great ears. You really captured this. I have to go back thru 6 weeks of your blogs now. Missed you.

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      July 4, 2020 at 3:56 pm

      Judy, I am so happy to hear from you. I was worried. You are such a consistent commenter on the blog that I noticed your absence. I was hoping you or someone in your family wasn’t ill. This is a relief. Glad to see you back!

  2. Jean says:
    July 4, 2020 at 4:22 pm

    Thanks for adding Stella the Yorkie to your dog model portfolio. I always look forward to seeing Alice since she resembles our own dog, and Stella has added an alert presence that seems so very lifelike too!

  3. loisajay says:
    July 4, 2020 at 4:56 pm

    Stella’s personality is captured so well.

  4. Denise says:
    July 4, 2020 at 7:23 pm

    What a fun sketch of such an animated dog! I hope Alice wasn’t jealous!

  5. Donna says:
    July 4, 2020 at 9:11 pm

    I love your comments about the ears! Doesn’t want to miss a thing!!

