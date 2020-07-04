StellaPosted: July 4, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 7 Comments
Stella doesn’t sit still for long. She’s a little Yorkie who is visiting for the afternoon. When I started drawing her, I quickly realized that the sketches of her would have to be quick. As soon as she hears a sound, those giant ears go up and out, like the wings of a bird in flight.
When she finally did settle down (in Alice’s bed!) the body was still but the ears still had a life of their own.
I finally have a laptop again. Its been over 6 weeks. And so nice to have your dog sketches come up. Yorkies are so cute and have so much spirit. And what great ears. You really captured this. I have to go back thru 6 weeks of your blogs now. Missed you.
Judy, I am so happy to hear from you. I was worried. You are such a consistent commenter on the blog that I noticed your absence. I was hoping you or someone in your family wasn’t ill. This is a relief. Glad to see you back!
Thanks for adding Stella the Yorkie to your dog model portfolio. I always look forward to seeing Alice since she resembles our own dog, and Stella has added an alert presence that seems so very lifelike too!
Stella’s personality is captured so well.
Stella has a great personality. Very curious and very affectionate.
What a fun sketch of such an animated dog! I hope Alice wasn’t jealous!
I love your comments about the ears! Doesn’t want to miss a thing!!
