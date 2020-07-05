Here today gone tomorrow

Here today gone tomorrowPosted: July 5, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 6 Comments
The daylilies that opened in the garden this week are so vibrant, so shockingly ORANGE, that I had to paint them with pure orange paint. There’s nothing I can mix from red and yellow that could come close to the pure fiery saturation of Schmincke Transparent Orange. And for today’s sketch I decided not to draw with pen or pencil first. I wanted the brush to lead me as I made the flower shapes, and then have the pigment and water combine within those shapes. Sketched on Fabriano CP paper.
Really lovely organge! I have the same ones as well as yellow ones in my front garden…You inspire me to get out and paint them, Shari. Thanks for that 🙂
Your day lilies are absolutely gorgeous! Love that juicy pop of colour. Such energy! Thanks for the recommendation, although you’ve blown my resolve to refrain from buying another tube of paint.
the results are beautiful and I think you’ve captured the color very nicely
Success!!!!
They dance before our eyes. Beautiful rhythm running throughout. The colors are stunning against the white background. Another floral gem.
Wow, these are gorgeous.
