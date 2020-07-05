Here today gone tomorrow

The daylilies that opened in the garden this week are so vibrant, so shockingly ORANGE, that I had to paint them with pure orange paint. There’s nothing I can mix from red and yellow that could come close to the pure fiery saturation of Schmincke Transparent Orange. And for today’s sketch I decided not to draw with pen or pencil first. I wanted the brush to lead me as I made the flower shapes, and then have the pigment and water combine within those shapes. Sketched on Fabriano CP paper.