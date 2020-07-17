A very fast step-by-step

The daisies in the garden are at their best right now, and the Coreopsis that I painted a few weeks ago are fading. I sketched this one using lots of negative painting and a mostly limited palette of Alizarin Crimson, Phthalo Green and Winsor Lemon, with a bit of Cadmium Yellow for the shrivelled Coreopsis.

At the same time, I did a few videos for an Instagram story. I should have taken step-by-step photos too, but I was in a bit of a hurry before an appointment, so short videos are all I have. Here they are, included with the captions from Instagram, which you will notice are also very concise. Next time I promise to be a bit less brief in my documentation of the process.

Step One: Paint everything but the whites

Step two: Negative painting for stems and leaves

Step three: Add the details