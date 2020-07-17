A very fast step-by-step

The daisies in the garden are at their best right now, and the Coreopsis that I painted a few weeks ago are fading. I sketched this one using lots of negative painting and a mostly limited palette of Alizarin Crimson, Phthalo Green and Winsor Lemon, with a bit of Cadmium Yellow for the shrivelled Coreopsis.

At the same time, I did a few videos for an Instagram story. I should have taken step-by-step photos too, but I was in a bit of a hurry before an appointment, so short videos are all I have. Here they are, included with the captions from Instagram, which you will notice are also very concise. Next time I promise to be a bit less brief in my documentation of the process.

Step One: Paint everything but the whites
Step two: Negative painting for stems and leaves
Step three: Add the details

  1. Bernadette says:
    July 17, 2020 at 9:05 am

    How sweet to include Alice, your faithful companion. Love the painting. I’ve noticed lots of daisies while on my daily walk and wondered how to begin painting the white beauties. Your images were very helpful to me. Thanks.

  2. Judy Sopher says:
    July 17, 2020 at 9:12 am

    Love to follow how you approach a subject and how you paint. The result is amazing. I especially like the color combination. Lovely painting.

  3. carolinestreetblog says:
    July 17, 2020 at 10:27 am

    Beautiful! 💕

  4. Alison R. Hall says:
    July 17, 2020 at 10:35 am

    Inspiring!
    Love seeing Alice!

  5. Nicole Fortier says:
    July 17, 2020 at 11:24 am

    Thank you for all the generous advice that you share with us. Merci!

  6. Tami says:
    July 17, 2020 at 11:43 am

    I too love seeing Miss Alice at your side- reminds me of our dogs:) I tried what you did with tough results! I must not have moved as fast as I need to because the paper was drying faster than I wanted. I did a wet in wet approach using the colors you did, but getting around the ‘white’ of the petals proved a challenge. Any thoughts to help here?! Thanks! Just beautiful as always and thanks for the post!

  7. Soni says:
    July 17, 2020 at 12:29 pm

    thanks for sharing a complicated lesson – well done WC

    I’m biased loving the Alice shots …. I don’t think I’ve ever seen her in the flesh but I’d know her anywhere

  8. laurierosemont says:
    July 17, 2020 at 1:22 pm

    Loved seeing the negative painting. When I try to do it, I feel like my brain is turning upside down, thanks for the help understanding it, would love to see a class on it!

  9. Chris Rusk says:
    July 17, 2020 at 2:05 pm

    I always feel as though I am ‘there’ when I look at your paintings – now with your two videos today, it is more so. Thanks for such a nice treat for the senses – great work as always, thx 🙂

