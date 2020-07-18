Waiting for the birds

I planted Campsis Radicans (Trumpet Vine) about four years ago. The first year, there were no flowers. Second year, the same. Last year, I had one cluster of buds that was quickly eaten by something. This year the thing is covered with flowers. I know, some consider it invasive, and it can grow up to 40 feet. But I have it in a spot where it has room to move, and I really enjoy the deep coral colour of the blooms, so I am letting it go for now. Plus, the flowers attract hummingbirds, and that is certainly something worth waiting for.