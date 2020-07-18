Waiting for the birds

Waiting for the birdsPosted: July 18, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 1 Comment
I planted Campsis Radicans (Trumpet Vine) about four years ago. The first year, there were no flowers. Second year, the same. Last year, I had one cluster of buds that was quickly eaten by something. This year the thing is covered with flowers. I know, some consider it invasive, and it can grow up to 40 feet. But I have it in a spot where it has room to move, and I really enjoy the deep coral colour of the blooms, so I am letting it go for now. Plus, the flowers attract hummingbirds, and that is certainly something worth waiting for.
Just lovely. Orange is my favorite flower color. Inspires me to go out and paint our daylilies but it is so hot right now-and humid-and lots of bees out there.
