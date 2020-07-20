The west side

The west sidePosted: July 20, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 9 Comments
We were all waiting on the street, me on the east side and them on the west. Me, for a dental appointment (during Covid times waiting rooms are off limits!). Them, to get into the bank, or get on a bus, or cross the street. I sat on a low wall, pulled out my leaky brush pen (leaky from neglect, I think) and tried to draw them quickly, as they moved along in the line, or crossed the street, or got on the bus. I drew until I got the call that the dentist was ready for me.
Love the images – Don’t fix that leaky pen!
They all look like characters in a story that you could illustrate! This is fun to look at.
They were an interesting looking group! Really fun to draw. Thanks Denise!!
I don’t always comment, but just know that every one of your posts fills me with joy!
Grace, that is a beautiful comment. Thank you so much!!
Love these characters. I too had to wait for my dentist appointment but wasn’t so creative. I just sat and read
Thanks Stephanie. I had my book with me too, but I am just so starved to be out amongst people that I couldn’t resist, even with my leaky pen.
I love these sketches! This is just the kind of quick sketching I want to learn to do!
Always carry a sketch pad and pen…..great reminder and great sketches!
