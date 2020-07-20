The west side

Posted: July 20, 2020 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |9 Comments

We were all waiting on the street, me on the east side and them on the west. Me, for a dental appointment (during Covid times waiting rooms are off limits!). Them, to get into the bank, or get on a bus, or cross the street. I sat on a low wall, pulled out my leaky brush pen (leaky from neglect, I think) and tried to draw them quickly, as they moved along in the line, or crossed the street, or got on the bus. I drew until I got the call that the dentist was ready for me.

9 Comments on “The west side”

  1. laurierosemont says:
    July 20, 2020 at 5:10 pm

    Love the images – Don’t fix that leaky pen!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Denise says:
    July 20, 2020 at 5:56 pm

    They all look like characters in a story that you could illustrate! This is fun to look at.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Gracie Afridi says:
    July 20, 2020 at 6:07 pm

    I don’t always comment, but just know that every one of your posts fills me with joy!

    Like

    Reply
  4. Stephanie Wright says:
    July 20, 2020 at 6:31 pm

    Love these characters. I too had to wait for my dentist appointment but wasn’t so creative. I just sat and read

    Like

    Reply
  5. Ginny says:
    July 20, 2020 at 7:48 pm

    I love these sketches! This is just the kind of quick sketching I want to learn to do!

    Like

    Reply
  6. Bernadette says:
    July 20, 2020 at 9:30 pm

    Always carry a sketch pad and pen…..great reminder and great sketches!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s