The west side

We were all waiting on the street, me on the east side and them on the west. Me, for a dental appointment (during Covid times waiting rooms are off limits!). Them, to get into the bank, or get on a bus, or cross the street. I sat on a low wall, pulled out my leaky brush pen (leaky from neglect, I think) and tried to draw them quickly, as they moved along in the line, or crossed the street, or got on the bus. I drew until I got the call that the dentist was ready for me.