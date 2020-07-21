Announcing a new class filmed entirely on location: The Broken Mill

Announcing a new class filmed entirely on location: The Broken MillPosted: July 21, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 2 Comments
I’m so thrilled to launch a new class today. “The Broken Mill” was filmed entirely on location, in Pointe Claire Village, with the soundtrack of red-winged blackbirds and in the company of many bugs and the occasional dog walker.
What excites me about this course is that I get to share everything I love about urban sketching, taking you along with me as I compose the scene, share the story of what inspires me about the location, and show you how I plan and sketch (in ink and watercolour) the windmill from start to finish. I also get to finally show you my full compact plein air setup that I take with me on daily sketch outings. In fact, this course is as close as I can get to the experience of an in-person workshop these days!
My subject is one I’ve sketched often — a 300-year-old windmill in Pointe Claire that is situated on a peninsula that juts out into Lac St. Louis — and is interesting not just for its historical significance but also because it was recently damaged in a storm (hence the “broken” in my course title) and is awaiting repair. For me, that enriches the story behind the sketch.
You’ll learn about:
- Plein Air Sketching Tools: My own take on a compact, transportable sketching kit
- Narrative: Choosing a subject that tells a story
- Good Planning: Creating a values thumbnail to establish composition, along with lights and darks
- Preliminary sketch: Using rough pencil lines to block in shapes and composition
- Ink and wash: Combining ink and wash to create a lively under-structure
- Shadows: Using shadows to add volume to your subject
- Darks: Finishing with details that “finish” your sketch
Along the way, you’ll also see how I deal with changing light, and how I mix colours on my palette for stone, sky and trees.
“The Broken Mill” includes:
- Eight video demos
- A downloadable reference image
- A full list of materials for my plein air sketching setup
For a preview of “The Broken Mill,” check out the trailer.
Can’t wait to sign up for this next course! All of your on-line offerings have been excellent resources for improving my painting. I’m sure this one will not disappoint. Thank you for these efforts!
LikeLike
Sign me up!!! Well, I already signed myself up, lol! I can hardly wait to see the contents 🙂
LikeLike