Flower share 2: the wild ones

Flower share 2: the wild onesPosted: July 22, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 7 Comments
I received my second bouquet from my CSA farmers at Tourne-Sol. These blooms are so wild-looking, so interesting in shape and colour and so untamed that it make take several paintings to get them all in. It will require a subtle turning of the vase every day to capture all of their wonderful forms. Painted on Arches CP paper, 9″ x 12″.
Would love a class on how to paint this beautiful confusion. I can see some negative painting in there; but what order everything goes onto the paper quite alludes me. Gorgeous. Thank you Shari
Sandi, I will definitely be doing a flower class one of these days. I am just waiting to get back in studio for this one!
Lovely, absolutely lovely! With such ease you paint luscious strokes so pure. Thank you for sharing.
You are fearless! What an incredible bouquet to tackle. Saw the photo on Instagram. Stunning! And so fresh. Well, Ferme Tournesol is great at what they do!
The range of greens in this is mesmerizing.
wow, what an interesting bunch, that must have been a challenge )
WOW
Really lovely bouquet.
