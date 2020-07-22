Flower share 2: the wild ones

I received my second bouquet from my CSA farmers at Tourne-Sol. These blooms are so wild-looking, so interesting in shape and colour and so untamed that it make take several paintings to get them all in. It will require a subtle turning of the vase every day to capture all of their wonderful forms. Painted on Arches CP paper, 9″ x 12″.

7 Comments on "Flower share 2: the wild ones"

  1. sandidureice says:
    July 22, 2020 at 7:33 pm

    Would love a class on how to paint this beautiful confusion. I can see some negative painting in there; but what order everything goes onto the paper quite alludes me. Gorgeous. Thank you Shari

  2. Bernadette says:
    July 22, 2020 at 8:06 pm

    Lovely, absolutely lovely! With such ease you paint luscious strokes so pure. Thank you for sharing.

  3. Alison R. Hall says:
    July 22, 2020 at 8:33 pm

    You are fearless! What an incredible bouquet to tackle. Saw the photo on Instagram. Stunning! And so fresh. Well, Ferme Tournesol is great at what they do!

    The range of greens in this is mesmerizing.

  4. beth says:
    July 22, 2020 at 8:59 pm

    wow, what an interesting bunch, that must have been a challenge )

  5. Betsy says:
    July 22, 2020 at 9:11 pm

    WOW

  6. murraylh says:
    July 23, 2020 at 12:39 am

    Really lovely bouquet.

