Opening today

Everything in my garden seems to be blooming this week. That is likely the result of poor planning on my part. A few weeks ago there was no colour at all and now I have too much choice. Better gardeners would have had more blooming in June, but for me, it all starts to look good around mid-July. This week, in one corner of a bed, the first Echinacea opened, and next to that the Veronicastrum. When I did a little research on this long-blooming plant, it was described as “extremely showy with elegant vertical lines.” I can also attest to the fact that it attracts plenty of bees and butterflies. Cobalt Violet mixed with a little Cobalt Blue seems to work best for its spikes of tiny flowers.