Opening today

July 13, 2020

Everything in my garden seems to be blooming this week. That is likely the result of poor planning on my part. A few weeks ago there was no colour at all and now I have too much choice. Better gardeners would have had more blooming in June, but for me, it all starts to look good around mid-July. This week, in one corner of a bed, the first Echinacea opened, and next to that the Veronicastrum. When I did a little research on this long-blooming plant, it was described as “extremely showy with elegant vertical lines.” I can also attest to the fact that it attracts plenty of bees and butterflies. Cobalt Violet mixed with a little Cobalt Blue seems to work best for its spikes of tiny flowers.

  1. Jean Mackay says:
    July 13, 2020 at 8:20 pm

    Congrats! I love when the garden coming into bloom and there is an abundance of subjects to paint. Echinacea is a favorite…mine has not fully opened yet. Enjoy — and thanks for the lovely sketch.

  2. beth says:
    July 13, 2020 at 8:38 pm

    lovely and so much to see and paint

  3. Stephanie Descoteaux says:
    July 13, 2020 at 9:12 pm

    It’s so nice! Please continue painting your garden .

  4. Denise says:
    July 13, 2020 at 10:05 pm

    I will have to look into this “Veronicastrum”. One can never have too much purple in a garden-or on your palette! This is lovely.

  5. Nancy Poist says:
    July 13, 2020 at 11:04 pm

    Another beauty, Shari!

  6. Elly Hobgood says:
    July 14, 2020 at 6:58 am

    Wonderful!

  7. Laurel says:
    July 14, 2020 at 8:17 am

    How about developing a course on painting flowers?

  8. Barry Van Dusen says:
    July 14, 2020 at 8:47 am

    Lovely expression of Summer Profusion in the Garden, Shari! I think I can see the Charles Reid influence, too – did you paint this one vertically (or perhaps part of it vertically)???

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      July 14, 2020 at 9:27 am

      Thanks so much Barry! I did paint this one vertically but it’s smaller (7″ x 10″) so it was harder to be as drippy, I found. Still no Watercolor Artist in the mail, but hopefully soon!

  9. shawnthompsonart says:
    July 14, 2020 at 9:25 am

    Beautiful garden, I really like your loose technique.

