Opening today

Opening todayPosted: July 13, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 12 Comments
Everything in my garden seems to be blooming this week. That is likely the result of poor planning on my part. A few weeks ago there was no colour at all and now I have too much choice. Better gardeners would have had more blooming in June, but for me, it all starts to look good around mid-July. This week, in one corner of a bed, the first Echinacea opened, and next to that the Veronicastrum. When I did a little research on this long-blooming plant, it was described as “extremely showy with elegant vertical lines.” I can also attest to the fact that it attracts plenty of bees and butterflies. Cobalt Violet mixed with a little Cobalt Blue seems to work best for its spikes of tiny flowers.
Congrats! I love when the garden coming into bloom and there is an abundance of subjects to paint. Echinacea is a favorite…mine has not fully opened yet. Enjoy — and thanks for the lovely sketch.
LikeLike
Thanks so much Jean. I saw what was blooming in your garden too. Seems that you have no shortage of blooms to draw as well!
LikeLike
lovely and so much to see and paint
LikeLike
It’s so nice! Please continue painting your garden .
LikeLike
I will have to look into this “Veronicastrum”. One can never have too much purple in a garden-or on your palette! This is lovely.
LikeLike
Another beauty, Shari!
LikeLike
Wonderful!
Sent from my iPad
>
LikeLike
How about developing a course on painting flowers?
LikeLike
That is definitely coming soon Laurel!!
LikeLike
Lovely expression of Summer Profusion in the Garden, Shari! I think I can see the Charles Reid influence, too – did you paint this one vertically (or perhaps part of it vertically)???
LikeLike
Thanks so much Barry! I did paint this one vertically but it’s smaller (7″ x 10″) so it was harder to be as drippy, I found. Still no Watercolor Artist in the mail, but hopefully soon!
LikeLike
Beautiful garden, I really like your loose technique.
LikeLike