Market morning

Posted: July 10, 2020 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |2 Comments

I sketched at Marche Jean Talon this morning. Wow, it felt great to be at one of my favourite Montreal spots. To have an iced coffee, listen to the buskers and sketch the masked shoppers. But it was so sad to see that the market is half empty. No tourists. Empty stalls with no vendors. Hopefully that will change soon as local produce ripens. Despite all of that, it felt fantastic to be an urban sketcher again, even in 34C heat!!

2 Comments on “Market morning”

  1. Judy Sopher says:
    July 10, 2020 at 4:21 pm

    Nice market painting. Love how you carried the greenish yellow from the large umbrella through the plants. And then bringing it down to the woman at the right behind the crates.

    And–what is a busker?

    Like

    Reply
  2. sandidureice says:
    July 10, 2020 at 4:35 pm

    Hi Shari, thank you for your blog posts and classes. We have just entered our second lockdown in Melbourne, Australia. I am in a rural area, on the outskirts, so I can at least take exercise amongst nature. My art shop is outside my council area so I have ordered some more materials from them online. Loving your classes.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s