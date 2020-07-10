Market morning

Market morningPosted: July 10, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 2 Comments
I sketched at Marche Jean Talon this morning. Wow, it felt great to be at one of my favourite Montreal spots. To have an iced coffee, listen to the buskers and sketch the masked shoppers. But it was so sad to see that the market is half empty. No tourists. Empty stalls with no vendors. Hopefully that will change soon as local produce ripens. Despite all of that, it felt fantastic to be an urban sketcher again, even in 34C heat!!
Nice market painting. Love how you carried the greenish yellow from the large umbrella through the plants. And then bringing it down to the woman at the right behind the crates.
And–what is a busker?
Hi Shari, thank you for your blog posts and classes. We have just entered our second lockdown in Melbourne, Australia. I am in a rural area, on the outskirts, so I can at least take exercise amongst nature. My art shop is outside my council area so I have ordered some more materials from them online. Loving your classes.
