Market morning

I sketched at Marche Jean Talon this morning. Wow, it felt great to be at one of my favourite Montreal spots. To have an iced coffee, listen to the buskers and sketch the masked shoppers. But it was so sad to see that the market is half empty. No tourists. Empty stalls with no vendors. Hopefully that will change soon as local produce ripens. Despite all of that, it felt fantastic to be an urban sketcher again, even in 34C heat!!