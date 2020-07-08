Flower share

I’ve been a subscriber to the CSA program of La Ferme Tournesol for over a decade, and have happily been enjoying plentiful baskets of vegetables every summer. This summer I also decided to take part in the flower share since I am home to enjoy the bouquets. This week’s was full of amazing blooms, most of which I can’t even name.

Before I painted this today, I rewatched a Charles Reid video on painting flowers. I do this periodically when I feel that my flower painting looks too dry and stiff. He reminds me of several useful skills that I always seem to forget:

  • Start with a contour drawing first, and really observe changes in direction of the contour
  • Clean the palette often
  • Use a REALLY wet brush
  • Paint vertically
  • Take your time

After I watch the video my work ends up looking like his. Lots of little drips and splatters, which happens when you paint vertically with a very wet brush. But overall it helps me paint a fresher looking bouquet, which is always what I aim for.

  1. maureen says:
    July 8, 2020 at 8:49 pm

    just beautiful!

  2. Sarah W says:
    July 8, 2020 at 8:53 pm

    Beautiful!

  3. Linda Murray says:
    July 8, 2020 at 9:05 pm

    This is just lovely!! Wow!

  4. Cleti Cervoni says:
    July 8, 2020 at 9:10 pm

    Love how fresh this looks!

  5. jameswebbart says:
    July 8, 2020 at 9:15 pm

    “Spot on !” I remember Charles fondly ! Do you know Steward White ?

  6. Chris Rusk says:
    July 8, 2020 at 9:20 pm

    Really beautiful

  7. Peri Nilan says:
    July 8, 2020 at 9:59 pm

    Absolutely lovely! I watched the short preview video for Charles Reid, and yes, I totally get the idea of painting the watercolour in a vertical position. Also noted, the amount of water on his brush and how he twists and turns the brush to begin painting each flower petal or leaf. I want to get away from the “tight” watercolour and loosen up, so these were great tips, and a great example you’ve done of this technique. Thanks Shari! I’ll give it a try on my next plein air sketch.

  8. Rita Cleary says:
    July 8, 2020 at 10:01 pm

    Shari…I always enjoy popping my Charles Reid videos in from time to time. His style was rather unique to him, and his results were always amazing. Thanks for the reminders from him. Your painting is wonderful!

  9. Jane Pfeiffer says:
    July 8, 2020 at 10:18 pm

    I think this is very beautiful!

  10. Sue says:
    July 8, 2020 at 10:51 pm

    I’m loving all the shades of green here. I’m certain having a really wet brush helps to get the suggestion of all the colors in the painting. How beautiful!!

  11. Tricia says:
    July 8, 2020 at 11:07 pm

    Beautiful! I love it!

  12. Pastor Cathy says:
    July 8, 2020 at 11:18 pm

    Flower share

  13. Wayne Bissky says:
    July 8, 2020 at 11:23 pm

    You are clever.

    You are clever.

  14. angmacleod says:
    July 8, 2020 at 11:38 pm

    Stunning, so fresh!!!! Thanks for that link to the Charles Reid video! I will watch for sure! He was a great painter! He sketched right into my sketchbook during a course I took with him! A real keeper for sure!

  15. Uma Maheswar Nakka says:
    July 9, 2020 at 1:09 am

    Good Morning dear friend Shari,

    Very lovely sketch. I like your technique in painting the Glass jar and the water and water level.
    Amazing color combination..
    Blessings.
    Uma

