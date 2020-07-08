Flower sharePosted: July 8, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 15 Comments
I’ve been a subscriber to the CSA program of La Ferme Tournesol for over a decade, and have happily been enjoying plentiful baskets of vegetables every summer. This summer I also decided to take part in the flower share since I am home to enjoy the bouquets. This week’s was full of amazing blooms, most of which I can’t even name.
Before I painted this today, I rewatched a Charles Reid video on painting flowers. I do this periodically when I feel that my flower painting looks too dry and stiff. He reminds me of several useful skills that I always seem to forget:
- Start with a contour drawing first, and really observe changes in direction of the contour
- Clean the palette often
- Use a REALLY wet brush
- Paint vertically
- Take your time
After I watch the video my work ends up looking like his. Lots of little drips and splatters, which happens when you paint vertically with a very wet brush. But overall it helps me paint a fresher looking bouquet, which is always what I aim for.
just beautiful!
LikeLike
Beautiful!
LikeLike
This is just lovely!! Wow!
LikeLike
Love how fresh this looks!
LikeLike
"Spot on !" I remember Charles fondly ! Do you know Steward White ?
LikeLike
Really beautiful
LikeLike
Absolutely lovely! I watched the short preview video for Charles Reid, and yes, I totally get the idea of painting the watercolour in a vertical position. Also noted, the amount of water on his brush and how he twists and turns the brush to begin painting each flower petal or leaf. I want to get away from the "tight" watercolour and loosen up, so these were great tips, and a great example you've done of this technique. Thanks Shari! I'll give it a try on my next plein air sketch.
LikeLike
Shari…I always enjoy popping my Charles Reid videos in from time to time. His style was rather unique to him, and his results were always amazing. Thanks for the reminders from him. Your painting is wonderful!
LikeLike
I think this is very beautiful!
LikeLike
I'm loving all the shades of green here. I'm certain having a really wet brush helps to get the suggestion of all the colors in the painting. How beautiful!!
LikeLike
Beautiful! I love it!
LikeLike
LikeLike
You are clever.
LikeLike
Stunning, so fresh!!!! Thanks for that link to the Charles Reid video! I will watch for sure! He was a great painter! He sketched right into my sketchbook during a course I took with him! A real keeper for sure!
LikeLike
Good Morning dear friend Shari,
Very lovely sketch. I like your technique in painting the Glass jar and the water and water level.
Amazing color combination..
Blessings.
Uma
LikeLike