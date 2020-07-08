Flower share

I’ve been a subscriber to the CSA program of La Ferme Tournesol for over a decade, and have happily been enjoying plentiful baskets of vegetables every summer. This summer I also decided to take part in the flower share since I am home to enjoy the bouquets. This week’s was full of amazing blooms, most of which I can’t even name.

Before I painted this today, I rewatched a Charles Reid video on painting flowers. I do this periodically when I feel that my flower painting looks too dry and stiff. He reminds me of several useful skills that I always seem to forget:

Start with a contour drawing first, and really observe changes in direction of the contour

Clean the palette often

Use a REALLY wet brush

Paint vertically

Take your time

After I watch the video my work ends up looking like his. Lots of little drips and splatters, which happens when you paint vertically with a very wet brush. But overall it helps me paint a fresher looking bouquet, which is always what I aim for.