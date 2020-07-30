Painting local

Another rainy day in Charlevoix, but this time I’m prepared. Yesterday I made a couple of stops at some interesting local producers.

Papeterie Saint-Gilles is well known in this area for its beautiful handmade cotton papers. It’s a popular attraction in this area, located in Saint-Joseph-de-la-Rive, right across from the Musée Maritime where I sketched yesterday, and very close to the water. I bought a few samples of the paper to try. These tomatoes are sketched on the smoother version (closest to a cold press paper) and if the rain lets up I’ll go out later to try the rough sheet. I clipped the paper into my sketchbook for now, but I’ll probably use photo corners to give the sheet a permanent home in the book. It’s very nice 100% cotton paper that holds the colour really well. If you manage to get to this area, you can watch them producing it when you visit.

The tomatoes come from La Ferme des Quatre-Temps in Port-au-Persil. This is another well-known stop as you make your way through Charlevoix. During the week the farm stand has local produce that you can buy using the honour system, but if you want more choice, the kiosk is open on Friday afternoons. I bought two sizes of tomatoes but the big heirloom ones were so huge they didn’t fit on the page. I’ll paint those too, if we don’t end up eating them first.