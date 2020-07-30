Painting local

Painting localPosted: July 30, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 11 Comments
Another rainy day in Charlevoix, but this time I’m prepared. Yesterday I made a couple of stops at some interesting local producers.
Papeterie Saint-Gilles is well known in this area for its beautiful handmade cotton papers. It’s a popular attraction in this area, located in Saint-Joseph-de-la-Rive, right across from the Musée Maritime where I sketched yesterday, and very close to the water. I bought a few samples of the paper to try. These tomatoes are sketched on the smoother version (closest to a cold press paper) and if the rain lets up I’ll go out later to try the rough sheet. I clipped the paper into my sketchbook for now, but I’ll probably use photo corners to give the sheet a permanent home in the book. It’s very nice 100% cotton paper that holds the colour really well. If you manage to get to this area, you can watch them producing it when you visit.
The tomatoes come from La Ferme des Quatre-Temps in Port-au-Persil. This is another well-known stop as you make your way through Charlevoix. During the week the farm stand has local produce that you can buy using the honour system, but if you want more choice, the kiosk is open on Friday afternoons. I bought two sizes of tomatoes but the big heirloom ones were so huge they didn’t fit on the page. I’ll paint those too, if we don’t end up eating them first.
Yummo! Love the colours in the shadows too. Good enough to eat. I must try this, I have lots of different tomatoes. Are these papers available in retail shops anywhere?
Shari, the produce as well as your sketch, look delicious.
These tomatoes look edible right from the page! Beautiful painting, Shari.
Sketch and fruit all look delicious.
Having tried many times to paint tomatoes, I can appreciate your skill in capturing their succulence. Time for me to try again, armed with the knowledge gained from the Light, Colour, Shadow course.
Your tomatoes pop right off the page, I feel like I can just pick them up.
Hope the rain stops soon.
Really lovely. Would never have thought of painting tomatoes. Nice variety of colors.
Delicious colour. Your tomatoes look like precious jewels – so rich and translucent!
I haven’t been to Papeterie Saint-Gilles for almost 25 years – glad to see they are still creating beautiful papers.
Beautiful pigment, stellar painting and a worthy surface to receive it all – gorgeous work! You made my day 🌞
Thank you for the delicious looking painting! Your colors are always right on!
Lucious!
The shadows are so good with your tomatoes. I hope the rain clears. I do admire how you make the best of any situation when sketching.
I love this! It belongs framed and hung in a kitchen! The tomatoes just glow!
