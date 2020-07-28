Port-au-Persil

Posted: July 28, 2020

Years ago I sat on the rocks at Port-au-Persil and painted the chapel in the distance. I had hoped to do the same today, but as soon as we parked, the first drops fell and from there it was rain for the rest of the day. But I’m an old pro at car sketching, and that works here too, if you can find a good viewpoint, which I did.

8 Comments on “Port-au-Persil”

  1. sue fenyvesi says:
    July 28, 2020 at 8:14 pm

    Love this. Can you photograph your latest car painting setup?

  2. Jane Hannah says:
    July 28, 2020 at 8:20 pm

    Good for you Shari — the car is just fine as this amazing painting testifies!

  3. Shepherd Cathy says:
    July 28, 2020 at 8:29 pm

    Light houses, water property, with port views are a combination that has music sitting next to scene’s.

  4. Margaret mcDermott says:
    July 28, 2020 at 8:41 pm

    I aM not sure where you are but it looks very attractive, you should do a workshop ther3 when this is over! You are such an inspiration nothing deters you! I have been using gouache fir a change.

  5. Kirk says:
    July 28, 2020 at 8:56 pm

    Like the treatment of the rocks!

  6. Jeff Gold says:
    July 28, 2020 at 9:01 pm

    Love it. Beautiful composition, as always. Very evocative and inviting. Hope you’re having a wonderful getaway. From the post so far, it looks like you are.

  7. Jeff Gold says:
    July 28, 2020 at 9:04 pm

    I meant to say “posts”.

  8. sandidureice says:
    July 28, 2020 at 11:47 pm

    I love the rocks too. Doesn’t seem to be much brushwork involved to make those rocks. A beautiful painting.

