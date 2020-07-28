Port-au-PersilPosted: July 28, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 8 Comments
Years ago I sat on the rocks at Port-au-Persil and painted the chapel in the distance. I had hoped to do the same today, but as soon as we parked, the first drops fell and from there it was rain for the rest of the day. But I’m an old pro at car sketching, and that works here too, if you can find a good viewpoint, which I did.
Love this. Can you photograph your latest car painting setup?
Good for you Shari — the car is just fine as this amazing painting testifies!
Light houses, water property, with port views are a combination that has music sitting next to scene’s.
I aM not sure where you are but it looks very attractive, you should do a workshop ther3 when this is over! You are such an inspiration nothing deters you! I have been using gouache fir a change.
Like the treatment of the rocks!
Love it. Beautiful composition, as always. Very evocative and inviting. Hope you’re having a wonderful getaway. From the post so far, it looks like you are.
I meant to say “posts”.
I love the rocks too. Doesn’t seem to be much brushwork involved to make those rocks. A beautiful painting.
