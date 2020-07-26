White birchPosted: July 26, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 9 Comments
As predicted, it was a rainy day in Charlevoix, but that gave me time to drive around and scope out painting locations for when the weather improves. We made it all the way to where the Saguenay and the St. Lawrence Rivers meet, and when the fog lifted, we were rewarded with sightings of belugas in the distance. When we returned, it was dry enough to sit on the porch and sketch the white birch.
Love white birch. Also love your loose drawing/painting style
I love your painting and live white birch trees. I recently wrote about my memories of them as a child.
Beautiful!
Warm and rich.
I love white birch trees and these are lovely! You set them off so nicely with the foliage!!
Love the colours!!! Thanks for sharing and enjoy the scenic countryside.
Peri
What more can I add to your praises…lovely, your work is lovely.
So glad the rain did not stop you from sketching. Love your trees.
This is lovely
