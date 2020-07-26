White birch

As predicted, it was a rainy day in Charlevoix, but that gave me time to drive around and scope out painting locations for when the weather improves. We made it all the way to where the Saguenay and the St. Lawrence Rivers meet, and when the fog lifted, we were rewarded with sightings of belugas in the distance. When we returned, it was dry enough to sit on the porch and sketch the white birch.