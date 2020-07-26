White birch

Posted: July 26, 2020 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |9 Comments

As predicted, it was a rainy day in Charlevoix, but that gave me time to drive around and scope out painting locations for when the weather improves. We made it all the way to where the Saguenay and the St. Lawrence Rivers meet, and when the fog lifted, we were rewarded with sightings of belugas in the distance. When we returned, it was dry enough to sit on the porch and sketch the white birch.

9 Comments on “White birch”

  1. Stephanie Wright says:
    July 26, 2020 at 7:40 pm

    Love white birch. Also love your loose drawing/painting style

    Like

    Reply
  2. beth says:
    July 26, 2020 at 7:43 pm

    I love your painting and live white birch trees. I recently wrote about my memories of them as a child.

    Like

    Reply
  3. laraarleninow says:
    July 26, 2020 at 7:51 pm

    Beautiful!

    Like

    Reply
  4. Stephanie Descoteaux says:
    July 26, 2020 at 8:01 pm

    Warm and rich.

    Like

    Reply
  5. joantav says:
    July 26, 2020 at 8:05 pm

    I love white birch trees and these are lovely! You set them off so nicely with the foliage!!

    Like

    Reply
  6. Peri Nilan says:
    July 26, 2020 at 8:17 pm

    Love the colours!!! Thanks for sharing and enjoy the scenic countryside.
    Peri

    Like

    Reply
  7. Bernadette says:
    July 26, 2020 at 8:20 pm

    What more can I add to your praises…lovely, your work is lovely.

    Like

    Reply
  8. carmelcampbell says:
    July 26, 2020 at 11:31 pm

    So glad the rain did not stop you from sketching. Love your trees.

    Like

    Reply
  9. CandyH2O says:
    July 27, 2020 at 2:54 am

    This is lovely

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s