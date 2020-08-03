Low tide

Posted: August 3, 2020 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |6 Comments

I had one little 7″ x 10″ sample of paper left from Papeterie Saint-Gilles so I tried it out yesterday using a reference photo I took in La Malbaie at low tide. This sheet has rough-textured surface, and is 100% cotton rag, handmade in Saint-Joseph-de-la-Rive. If I had to choose between the two sheets I tried, I would say I prefer the smoother surface one that I used to paint cherry tomatoes. It really took the colour well. In fact, before coming home, I did go back to the store to buy a few larger sheets that I hope to use in some studio watercolours. I have a feeling I will have lots of time for that this winter!

6 Comments on “Low tide”

  1. Bernadette says:
    August 3, 2020 at 12:40 pm

    So beautifully done. This conveys so much emotion. Lovely.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Susan says:
    August 3, 2020 at 12:42 pm

    This is absolutely beautiful, Shari, even if you did’t care for the paper.
    I think you had much more rain than we did here. It continues to be hot, humid and mostly sunny.

    Like

    Reply
  3. SPOTR-webster says:
    August 3, 2020 at 1:16 pm

    Thx for paper review. I will get some before summer’s end. Low tide is the best time. Love your interpretation, especially the reflecting water.

    Regards Mary (Molly) Harvey

    >

    Like

    Reply
  4. sandidureice says:
    August 3, 2020 at 1:33 pm

    Love Love Love

    Like

    Reply
  5. Judy Sopher says:
    August 3, 2020 at 1:43 pm

    7X10 isn’t little to me. I can’t believe I used full sheets at one time. This scene is lovely. Peaceful and lovely. The muted hazy background is really effective.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Chris Rusk says:
    August 3, 2020 at 1:55 pm

    So beautiful

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s