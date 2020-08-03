Low tide

I had one little 7″ x 10″ sample of paper left from Papeterie Saint-Gilles so I tried it out yesterday using a reference photo I took in La Malbaie at low tide. This sheet has rough-textured surface, and is 100% cotton rag, handmade in Saint-Joseph-de-la-Rive. If I had to choose between the two sheets I tried, I would say I prefer the smoother surface one that I used to paint cherry tomatoes. It really took the colour well. In fact, before coming home, I did go back to the store to buy a few larger sheets that I hope to use in some studio watercolours. I have a feeling I will have lots of time for that this winter!