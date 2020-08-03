Low tidePosted: August 3, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 6 Comments
I had one little 7″ x 10″ sample of paper left from Papeterie Saint-Gilles so I tried it out yesterday using a reference photo I took in La Malbaie at low tide. This sheet has rough-textured surface, and is 100% cotton rag, handmade in Saint-Joseph-de-la-Rive. If I had to choose between the two sheets I tried, I would say I prefer the smoother surface one that I used to paint cherry tomatoes. It really took the colour well. In fact, before coming home, I did go back to the store to buy a few larger sheets that I hope to use in some studio watercolours. I have a feeling I will have lots of time for that this winter!
So beautifully done. This conveys so much emotion. Lovely.
LikeLike
This is absolutely beautiful, Shari, even if you did’t care for the paper.
I think you had much more rain than we did here. It continues to be hot, humid and mostly sunny.
LikeLike
Thx for paper review. I will get some before summer’s end. Low tide is the best time. Love your interpretation, especially the reflecting water.
Regards Mary (Molly) Harvey
>
LikeLike
Love Love Love
LikeLike
7X10 isn’t little to me. I can’t believe I used full sheets at one time. This scene is lovely. Peaceful and lovely. The muted hazy background is really effective.
LikeLike
So beautiful
LikeLike