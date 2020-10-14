Woods on fire

This really is the week to paint autumn colours, at least in Montreal. We are enjoying some warm days, and the yellows are at their brightest. The other day I painted this scene from Angell Woods in monochrome, and then took it a step further by painting it in colour and just slightly larger (16″ x 12″ on a block of Winsor & Newton Rough paper). I wasn’t really intending on having it this yellow/orange but somehow the colours outside my studio window made their way onto my brush.

My intention was to create a contrast between warm (the foliage, both on the trees and on the ground) and cool (the houses in shade and tree trunks). Here’s a photo of what the painting looks like on my easel as I set up the warms and cools.

Here’s the finished painting.

My value sketch was nearby as I painted, and it was a really helpful reference. There were a few details in the composition that I adjusted as I went from monochrome to colour, but the major one is the size and placement of the foreground trees.