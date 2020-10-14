Woods on fire

Posted: October 14, 2020 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |10 Comments

This really is the week to paint autumn colours, at least in Montreal. We are enjoying some warm days, and the yellows are at their brightest. The other day I painted this scene from Angell Woods in monochrome, and then took it a step further by painting it in colour and just slightly larger (16″ x 12″ on a block of Winsor & Newton Rough paper). I wasn’t really intending on having it this yellow/orange but somehow the colours outside my studio window made their way onto my brush.

My intention was to create a contrast between warm (the foliage, both on the trees and on the ground) and cool (the houses in shade and tree trunks). Here’s a photo of what the painting looks like on my easel as I set up the warms and cools.

Here’s the finished painting.

My value sketch was nearby as I painted, and it was a really helpful reference. There were a few details in the composition that I adjusted as I went from monochrome to colour, but the major one is the size and placement of the foreground trees.

10 Comments on “Woods on fire”

  1. beth says:
    October 14, 2020 at 2:21 pm

    So beautiful

    Like

    Reply
  2. nanci says:
    October 14, 2020 at 2:44 pm

    I love seeing the three phases of your painting. This is a new idea for me and it’s very instructive.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. carmelcampbell says:
    October 14, 2020 at 3:45 pm

    Fall used to be my favorite time of the year and you captured the beauty of the season. (Fall is not so noticeable in Queensland, Australia) The three stages of the painting is interesting to see. It really came together in the final piece.

    Like

    Reply
  4. Denise says:
    October 14, 2020 at 4:41 pm

    Amazing transformation!

    Like

    Reply
  5. Jane Hannah says:
    October 14, 2020 at 4:43 pm

    Gorgeous!

    Like

    Reply
  6. twwhatnot says:
    October 14, 2020 at 5:28 pm

    The painting sings of a crisp, perfect autumn day. Beautiful! Tom

    Like

    Reply
  7. Ashley Gatewood says:
    October 14, 2020 at 6:56 pm

    This is stunning work! Love love love the colors and brushwork~

    Like

    Reply
  8. Bernadette says:
    October 14, 2020 at 7:26 pm

    Exquisite! The three steps of your development are really helpful and a perfect guide for us to follow. I’m encouraged to get out while the colors are still strong. Thanks for posting.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Linda Murray says:
    October 14, 2020 at 7:55 pm

    Beautiful, Shari, just beautiful!

    Like

    Reply
  10. Tina Koyama says:
    October 15, 2020 at 12:36 am

    I really appreciate seeing your process steps. So informative! Thank you! And beautiful painting! I love the value study, too.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s