Woods on fire

Woods on firePosted: October 14, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 10 Comments
This really is the week to paint autumn colours, at least in Montreal. We are enjoying some warm days, and the yellows are at their brightest. The other day I painted this scene from Angell Woods in monochrome, and then took it a step further by painting it in colour and just slightly larger (16″ x 12″ on a block of Winsor & Newton Rough paper). I wasn’t really intending on having it this yellow/orange but somehow the colours outside my studio window made their way onto my brush.
My intention was to create a contrast between warm (the foliage, both on the trees and on the ground) and cool (the houses in shade and tree trunks). Here’s a photo of what the painting looks like on my easel as I set up the warms and cools.
Here’s the finished painting.
My value sketch was nearby as I painted, and it was a really helpful reference. There were a few details in the composition that I adjusted as I went from monochrome to colour, but the major one is the size and placement of the foreground trees.
So beautiful
LikeLike
I love seeing the three phases of your painting. This is a new idea for me and it’s very instructive.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fall used to be my favorite time of the year and you captured the beauty of the season. (Fall is not so noticeable in Queensland, Australia) The three stages of the painting is interesting to see. It really came together in the final piece.
LikeLike
Amazing transformation!
LikeLike
Gorgeous!
LikeLike
The painting sings of a crisp, perfect autumn day. Beautiful! Tom
LikeLike
This is stunning work! Love love love the colors and brushwork~
LikeLike
Exquisite! The three steps of your development are really helpful and a perfect guide for us to follow. I’m encouraged to get out while the colors are still strong. Thanks for posting.
LikeLike
Beautiful, Shari, just beautiful!
LikeLike
I really appreciate seeing your process steps. So informative! Thank you! And beautiful painting! I love the value study, too.
LikeLike