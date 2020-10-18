My favourite tree, year 8

I paint this maple every year. It has a perfect domed shape, and in the fall the whole tree turns a luminous yellow orange. The property where the tree grows was purchased this year, and the new owners have done extensive renovations on the house and garden, but thankfully the tree remains as is. In any case, you have to get a permit from the city to cut down any trees, and there would be no sensible reason to touch this once since it is not near any power lines, nor is it diseased. If you’re interested in seeing previous sketches of the tree: year 7, year 6, year 5, year 4, year 3, year 2 and year 1.

There are some upcoming events that I’m excited to share info about in the next few days. Watch for a new course launch in a day or so, as well as a live gouache demo with Etchr on YouTube.