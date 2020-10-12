Freya on the boat

Freya on the boatPosted: October 12, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 6 Comments
Today’s virtual life drawing was a little crazy. Our model, Freya, was posing on a boat, somewhere out on the ocean off the coast of Sao Tomé and Principe. She was also somewhat of a contortionist. So the experience was like trying to draw one of the acrobats from the Cirque du Soleil, AT THE SAME TIME AS going out on a sailboat on a windy day. A great challenge and probably one of the hardest life drawing sessions I have ever done. This was one my more successful attempts.
Here are the ones where I became completely lost in body parts.
You did a fabulous job. You certainly have artistic “sea legs” ( or hands). I got seasick just reading your post!
I was feeling a little wobbly myself at the end of this!! Thanks Denise!
I think you did great, Shari!
Thanks! Still recovering from the seasickness!!
These are great! A sailboat invites a bit of contortion. The curves and all. Great model.
Thanks Alison! She really was an amazing model, but I don’t know how she held those poses on the moving boat without getting sick. It was a real experience!
