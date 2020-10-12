Freya on the boat

Today’s virtual life drawing was a little crazy. Our model, Freya, was posing on a boat, somewhere out on the ocean off the coast of Sao Tomé and Principe. She was also somewhat of a contortionist. So the experience was like trying to draw one of the acrobats from the Cirque du Soleil, AT THE SAME TIME AS going out on a sailboat on a windy day. A great challenge and probably one of the hardest life drawing sessions I have ever done. This was one my more successful attempts.

Here are the ones where I became completely lost in body parts.

6 Comments on “Freya on the boat”

  1. Denise says:
    October 12, 2020 at 4:51 pm

    You did a fabulous job. You certainly have artistic “sea legs” ( or hands). I got seasick just reading your post!

  2. loisajay says:
    October 12, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    I think you did great, Shari!

  3. Alison R. Hall says:
    October 12, 2020 at 6:19 pm

    These are great! A sailboat invites a bit of contortion. The curves and all. Great model.

