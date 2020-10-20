Live gouache demo

Want to learn more about gouache? This Friday October 23, I’m excited (ok, a bit nervous too) to do a free live demo on YouTube hosted by Etchr. I’ll be painting something similar to the paint tubes below. My gouache tubes will be set up on my table in front of me, and I’ll be painting them using… gouache! I’ll demonstrate how to play with highlights and shadows and since the session is moderated by Maria from Etchr, you’ll also be able to ask any questions you have on the topic.

If you want to paint along, have your paints, brushes, and paper ready for the session. And in case you don’t have any paint tubes, you can also find the reference photo here.

Here is the schedule for different time zones:

4:00 pm LA Time Friday (October 23rd)

7:00 pm NY Time Friday (October 23rd)

12:00 am London Time Saturday (October 24th)

7:00 am Singapore Time Saturday (October 24th)

10:00 am Melbourne Time Saturday (October 24th)

Hope to see you there, or at least answer your questions in the chat!!