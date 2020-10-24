Rocks and replays

This year I’m determined to paint outside as long as possible, so I stood in my nearby woods this morning to sketch these big old rocks. You may have seen these before in my watercolours, but they’re usually covered in snow, and yes, that is coming soon enough.

Painting outdoors this morning was challenging. It was probably about 6C, which means that the paint doesn’t dry very quickly, if at all, so you have to get used to soft edges. And if you want to paint texture, like I did on the rocks, the paint needs to be quite thick. But if that’s what it takes, I’m fine with that. There’s a bit of snow in the forecast for this coming week, which means my days standing outside are numbered, but I’m dressing warmly and appreciating working en plein air.

I’m excited this year to be on the education committee of the Canadian Society of Painters in Watercolour. Our group has been holding a series of free demos and workshops this month on Zoom. They’ve all been sold out, but if you missed them live, the first two demos with Poppy Balser and Bill Rogers are up on YouTube and will be there for the next month or so. They’re definitely worth watching!

Also on YouTube, you can find a replay of the live gouache demo I did with Etchr last evening. If you’re interested in learning more about painting with gouache, I’ll be painting hot peppers in a mini-workshop with them in a couple of weeks. The workshop seems to be filling up quickly, but if you want more info, here’s the link.