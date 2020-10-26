Studio travel

This time last year I visited Oaxaca, Mexico for the first time, and I fell in love with the culture, the food, and the beauty of the place. We took a day trip to the nearby archeological site of Monte Alban. I was supposed to be teaching there this November, but you know what happened to that. I miss travel so much, but today my paints and brushes went on a journey with me back to the breathtaking vista from that high plateau. This will have to do for now, right???

  1. C Cannon says:
    October 26, 2020 at 8:00 pm

    Wow, great clouds!

  2. sandidureice says:
    October 26, 2020 at 8:13 pm

    This is gorgeous!

  3. Linda Murray says:
    October 26, 2020 at 8:20 pm

    Oh wow! Love those clouds, Shari! Quick glance and I thought it was a photo! 👍😁

  4. Bernadette says:
    October 26, 2020 at 8:59 pm

    Love, love love this one! I’m fascinated by clouds so wonderful in autumn skies. You’ve captured the beauty of a fall day. Adding the three figures takes the painting over the top! Beautiful!

  5. CandyH2O says:
    October 26, 2020 at 9:53 pm

    Lovely

  6. Sabiscuit says:
    October 26, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    Shari, how lovely!

