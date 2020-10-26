Studio travel

This time last year I visited Oaxaca, Mexico for the first time, and I fell in love with the culture, the food, and the beauty of the place. We took a day trip to the nearby archeological site of Monte Alban. I was supposed to be teaching there this November, but you know what happened to that. I miss travel so much, but today my paints and brushes went on a journey with me back to the breathtaking vista from that high plateau. This will have to do for now, right???