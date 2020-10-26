Studio travel

Studio travelPosted: October 26, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 6 Comments
This time last year I visited Oaxaca, Mexico for the first time, and I fell in love with the culture, the food, and the beauty of the place. We took a day trip to the nearby archeological site of Monte Alban. I was supposed to be teaching there this November, but you know what happened to that. I miss travel so much, but today my paints and brushes went on a journey with me back to the breathtaking vista from that high plateau. This will have to do for now, right???
Wow, great clouds!
This is gorgeous!
Oh wow! Love those clouds, Shari! Quick glance and I thought it was a photo! 👍😁
Love, love love this one! I’m fascinated by clouds so wonderful in autumn skies. You’ve captured the beauty of a fall day. Adding the three figures takes the painting over the top! Beautiful!
Lovely
Shari, how lovely!
