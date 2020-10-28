October wheelbarrow

The wheelbarrow is back in its spot, under the oak tree, so you know I am ready for winter. I sketched it today with gouache on a block of watercolour paper. It made quite a good backdrop for the trumpet vine that has yet to lose its leaves.

My latest setup for gouache, which I find very useful, is the little porcelain mini-palette from Etchr. As you can see on their website, the 19-well tray is intended for watercolour and the 7-well tray is a mixing area. But I use the larger wells for gouache, and I’ve discovered that if I stack and store both trays in the little metal tin they come in (with gouache on the bottom), the gouache stays wet for weeks. That’s really economical because I used to squeeze out gouache on a butcher tray and would end up discarding a lot of it when it dried out. Now I just use the butcher tray for mixing. I suppose you could use also fill the 19 wells with watercolour and then have a really useful little portable kit with both gouache and watercolour! NB: Etchr sent this palette to me before I did my recent demo, but I am not an affiliate so I make no $$ by promoting this. I just find it really practical and I love the way the porcelain tray feels in my hand.