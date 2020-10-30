Local spinachPosted: October 30, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 6 Comments
I don’t know about you, but I’m spending more and more time on Zoom these days. And it seems like it’s going to be like that for some time to come. When the Zoom event requires listening but no active participation or watching, I often draw or paint at the same time. I’ve noticed that many sketcher friends do the same. Today I had just unpacked a delivery from Lufa Farms, and the local spinach was still on my counter. I painted it using lots of Ultramarine Blue and Hansa Yellow Deep, with a little Alizarin thrown in for the shadows.
Love the way you keep your whites.
Luckily, I avoided the entire Zoom trend by retiring in February. Thank goodness! My old workmates tell me I need to find a way to break into their Zoom meetings and liven things up! Sure…. 😀
Aah——- fresh spinach!! What else came in your farm box??? Lots to draw. Will get to your boat class soon. 4 inches of snow with coloftl k a rain the trees. Should paint this.
That’s supposed to be “colorful leaves”
Your greens always amaze me. Thank you for sharing the pigments. It must be a completely different teaching experience with Zoom. While nothing beats live workshops it does allow people to work with artists they normally would not have the opportunity to. I was so scared the first time I Zoomed, especially as some sessions are in the early morning.
Such delicious looking greens and scrumptious shadows!
