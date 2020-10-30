Local spinach

I don’t know about you, but I’m spending more and more time on Zoom these days. And it seems like it’s going to be like that for some time to come. When the Zoom event requires listening but no active participation or watching, I often draw or paint at the same time. I’ve noticed that many sketcher friends do the same. Today I had just unpacked a delivery from Lufa Farms, and the local spinach was still on my counter. I painted it using lots of Ultramarine Blue and Hansa Yellow Deep, with a little Alizarin thrown in for the shadows.