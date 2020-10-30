Local spinach

I don’t know about you, but I’m spending more and more time on Zoom these days. And it seems like it’s going to be like that for some time to come. When the Zoom event requires listening but no active participation or watching, I often draw or paint at the same time. I’ve noticed that many sketcher friends do the same. Today I had just unpacked a delivery from Lufa Farms, and the local spinach was still on my counter. I painted it using lots of Ultramarine Blue and Hansa Yellow Deep, with a little Alizarin thrown in for the shadows.

  1. sandidureice says:
    October 30, 2020 at 8:14 pm

    Love the way you keep your whites.

  2. loisajay says:
    October 30, 2020 at 8:30 pm

    Luckily, I avoided the entire Zoom trend by retiring in February. Thank goodness! My old workmates tell me I need to find a way to break into their Zoom meetings and liven things up! Sure…. 😀

  3. Donna says:
    October 30, 2020 at 8:34 pm

    Aah——- fresh spinach!! What else came in your farm box??? Lots to draw. Will get to your boat class soon. 4 inches of snow with coloftl k a rain the trees. Should paint this.

  4. carmelcampbell says:
    October 30, 2020 at 8:52 pm

    Your greens always amaze me. Thank you for sharing the pigments. It must be a completely different teaching experience with Zoom. While nothing beats live workshops it does allow people to work with artists they normally would not have the opportunity to. I was so scared the first time I Zoomed, especially as some sessions are in the early morning.

  5. Denise says:
    October 31, 2020 at 7:41 am

    Such delicious looking greens and scrumptious shadows!

