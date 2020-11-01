Wet-in-wet leaves

After watching a CSPWC online demo by watercolour painter Linda Kemp the other evening, I was inspired to try her technique of painting wet-in-wet. I’ve painted on saturated paper many times, but her technique is slightly different from how I do it, in that she doesn’t remove the surface water, and she uses fresh paint almost straight from the tube. She doesn’t do a pencil drawing either, and instead takes direction from the shapes in her reference image.

I collected some leaves the other day while on a walk, and spread them out on my studio table. I’ve also been experimenting with some Baohong watercolour paper, so I wet both sides of a quarter sheet and tried to follow Linda’s method, using a limited palette or Hansa Yellow Deep, Burnt Sienna, Alizarin Crimson and Ultramarine Blue. Having no pencil lines on the page is quite liberating. I encourage you to watch the demo here and give it a try. One of the unexpected benefits of this pandemic is that there are so many online opportunities to learn from other painters — people from all over the world who you might never have the chance to meet at a workshop. I’m trying to take advantage of as many of these as possible.

Starting today you can also have a look at the CSPWC first ever online Open Water 2020 exhibition. I’m very honoured that my painting William Ottawa (below) was selected for the show.

  sharon doyle says:
    Hi Shari,

    Is your William Street painting for sale?

Sharon Doyle

    Sharon Doyle

  Denise says:
    Just watched Linda's video, and also checked out the art show. All lovely pieces of work, but I liked yours best!

  carmelcampbell says:
    Thank you for sharing the videos from CSPWC. I have subscribed to their Utube channel. Loved looking at the online exhibition. Now I have another video to watch. At the moment there are so many. It is hard to keep up. Although I know I will like Linda's video. I recently got a block of Baohong paper. I was looking for an alternative for Arches which is expensive in Australia. I have not tried it. Now i have a reason to break the seal.

