Wet-in-wet leaves

Wet-in-wet leavesPosted: November 1, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 7 Comments
After watching a CSPWC online demo by watercolour painter Linda Kemp the other evening, I was inspired to try her technique of painting wet-in-wet. I’ve painted on saturated paper many times, but her technique is slightly different from how I do it, in that she doesn’t remove the surface water, and she uses fresh paint almost straight from the tube. She doesn’t do a pencil drawing either, and instead takes direction from the shapes in her reference image.
I collected some leaves the other day while on a walk, and spread them out on my studio table. I’ve also been experimenting with some Baohong watercolour paper, so I wet both sides of a quarter sheet and tried to follow Linda’s method, using a limited palette or Hansa Yellow Deep, Burnt Sienna, Alizarin Crimson and Ultramarine Blue. Having no pencil lines on the page is quite liberating. I encourage you to watch the demo here and give it a try. One of the unexpected benefits of this pandemic is that there are so many online opportunities to learn from other painters — people from all over the world who you might never have the chance to meet at a workshop. I’m trying to take advantage of as many of these as possible.
Starting today you can also have a look at the CSPWC first ever online Open Water 2020 exhibition. I’m very honoured that my painting William Ottawa (below) was selected for the show.
Hi Shari,
Is your William Street painting for sale?
Sharon Doyle
>
LikeLike
It sure is Sharon. I just emailed you! Thanks for asking.
LikeLike
Just watched Linda’s video, and also checked out the art show. All lovely pieces of work, but I liked yours best!
LikeLike
Denise, thank you for having a look at everything. I hope you try the wet-in-wet when you get a chance!
LikeLike
Thank you for sharing the videos from CSPWC. I have subscribed to their Utube channel. Loved looking at the online exhibition. Now I have another video to watch. At the moment there are so many. It is hard to keep up. Although I know I will like Linda’s video. I recently got a block of Baohong paper. I was looking for an alternative for Arches which is expensive in Australia. I have not tried it. Now i have a reason to break the seal.
LikeLike
Let me know what you think of the paper Carmel. I am curious to see how other people find it. It’s unlike any other paper I’ve tried.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I most certainly will.
LikeLike