Hot sauce

If you like hot sauce, you already know this. One bottle is good but having five or six is even better. Habanero for one dish, harissa for another, sriracha for Asian recipes, and then a good all-purpose one for everything else. And have a jalapeño on hand just in case you need more heat.

I painted the excess of hot sauce bottles using gouache, on a block of watercolour paper. It seems that many artists who paint in gouache use boards or blocks to paint on because of the harder surface. The process I use is similar to painting in watercolour — starting with big shapes and working towards smaller ones. And with transparent objects, it’s so much fun to add the shiny highlights using white straight from the tube.