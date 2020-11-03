First snow

First snowPosted: November 3, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 5 Comments
Snow fell overnight. I rushed out this morning to sketch it before it melted, as first snowfalls tend to do. It’s always a bit strange when there are still leaves on the trees, but it was a dynamic contrast for the tractor.
I’m looking forward to winter painting, as I do every year. The car studio is all set up, and even though my feet tend to freeze by the end of the session, I’m always much happier to a paint from life than from a photo.
If you’re interested in seeing how other people sketch from their cars, have a look at this article from the very talented Dutch sketcher Anne Rose Oosterbaan. It features examples of work by some of my favourite sketchers including Bob Callahan, Jens Hubner, Virginia Hein and A. Rmyth.
You always capture the atmosphere of the cold in your snow paintings. I use the same car sketching set up I had when I lived in the Pacific Northwest of the States, except this time to shelter from the sun in Queensland summer. Now I roll all the windows down so I have a breeze going through the car. Looking forward to seeing more snow paintings.
Thanks Carmel. Sketching in the car is actually good in all weather because the seating is so comfortable! You wouldn’t have that much back support on a tripod folding stool, right??
I have a selection of stools that I don’t use! I did find a laptop tray on Amazon that clips onto my steering wheel… good for resting gear on if I move to the passenger side 🙂
I love your sketches Shari, what a grea mood on this one. I agree that the green background helped the tractor pop even more. If i had to pick ONLY one aspect of it (it is hard!) that pleases me the most about your sketches, would have to be your representation of snow. Waiting on that “SNOW” class, hint, hint, LOL!
Thanks so much Yvonne. I was so happy to be outside today, even if it was from my car.
As for a snow class, yes, that is on my list for very soon!!
