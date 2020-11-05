Stop and start peoplePosted: November 5, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 7 Comments
I arrived early for an appointment in town, so I had a bit of time to draw. From my car I had a good view of the intersection of two busy streets. At 9 a.m. people were on their way to work, stopping at the traffic lights for ten seconds or so, and then crossing.
From where I was sitting, it would have been much easier to choose a static scene of some buildings that I could see in the distance. But I can draw buildings any time. I chose to draw the stop and start people at the corner, even though I only had a few seconds to draw each one before they moved on. What I miss the most during this pandemic is drawing scenes of city life. Any city. What about you? What would you draw if you could more around a little more freely?
I long for wide vistas, seas and deserts
LikeLiked by 1 person
Renee, our worlds have become so small, haven’t they? I could also add your list to my list.
LikeLike
Not even exotic locations, just the old Montréal or the old Québec architectures would be fine. I live in the countryside and I miss urban sketching.
LikeLike
You must be missing that if you live in the countryside. It’s hard these days even to travel between regions. Let’s hope we can move around again soon.
LikeLike
What a good idea Shari, time drawing people is never wasted.
LikeLike
Even with limited time to draw, you got the gestures down and each one is an individual. No easy task. Nicely done.
LikeLiked by 1 person
love these – I do the same thing a lot but yours are so much more polished especially with short timeline
gives me another great goal – thanks as always
soni
LikeLike