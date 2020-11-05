Stop and start people

November 5, 2020

I arrived early for an appointment in town, so I had a bit of time to draw. From my car I had a good view of the intersection of two busy streets. At 9 a.m. people were on their way to work, stopping at the traffic lights for ten seconds or so, and then crossing.

From where I was sitting, it would have been much easier to choose a static scene of some buildings that I could see in the distance. But I can draw buildings any time. I chose to draw the stop and start people at the corner, even though I only had a few seconds to draw each one before they moved on. What I miss the most during this pandemic is drawing scenes of city life. Any city. What about you? What would you draw if you could more around a little more freely?

  1. Renee Fittinghoff says:
    November 5, 2020 at 1:35 pm

    I long for wide vistas, seas and deserts

  2. benzozw4 says:
    November 5, 2020 at 2:07 pm

    Not even exotic locations, just the old Montréal or the old Québec architectures would be fine. I live in the countryside and I miss urban sketching.

  3. Douglas Elliot says:
    November 5, 2020 at 3:21 pm

    What a good idea Shari, time drawing people is never wasted.

  4. Jeff Gold says:
    November 5, 2020 at 3:26 pm

    Even with limited time to draw, you got the gestures down and each one is an individual. No easy task. Nicely done.

  5. Soni says:
    November 5, 2020 at 3:43 pm

    love these – I do the same thing a lot but yours are so much more polished especially with short timeline

    gives me another great goal – thanks as always

    soni

