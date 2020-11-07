Mushroom trio

Lucky me. My son arrived here with fresh mushrooms — chanterelles, shiitakes and one truffle. These will become part of dinner very soon, likely a risotto, so I had to sketch them quickly. The colours in the chanterelles are so beautiful — going from a pale orange in shadow to almost white where the afternoon sun hits them — that I decided to sketch them in watercolour and water-soluble pencil. The pencil lines melt a little when you touch them with a wet brush, and that seemed just right for the soft edges of the mushrooms. I’ll let you know if they are as tasty as they look.