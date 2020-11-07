Mushroom trio

Lucky me. My son arrived here with fresh mushrooms — chanterelles, shiitakes and one truffle. These will become part of dinner very soon, likely a risotto, so I had to sketch them quickly. The colours in the chanterelles are so beautiful — going from a pale orange in shadow to almost white where the afternoon sun hits them — that I decided to sketch them in watercolour and water-soluble pencil. The pencil lines melt a little when you touch them with a wet brush, and that seemed just right for the soft edges of the mushrooms. I’ll let you know if they are as tasty as they look.

  1. Lynn Marit Peterson says:
    November 7, 2020 at 5:26 pm

    Loved the Peppers class this morning. I had to leave a few minutes early, but will finish when the recording is posted.. thanks so much. I had some cheap gouache that had a non too pleasant odor.. will look for Holbein.. thanks again. I still have a couple of other classes of yours paid for but not done.. I wonder why my life is so busy now that no one else’s is? LOL

  2. benzozw4 says:
    November 7, 2020 at 5:37 pm

    superb!

  3. sandidureice says:
    November 7, 2020 at 9:07 pm

    Great peppers’ class this morning, thank you. Whatever the mushrooms are I love the combination of WC pencil and paint.

