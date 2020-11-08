Dry dock

We started the week off with snow and ended with a heat wave. It’s a bit disconcerting to hit 20C in November, but wonderful at the same time. You can’t let that kind of weather pass you by, so I took advantage by doing a bit of plein air painting. I went out to the boat club where the boats are already in dry dock, and set my easel up near the water. I was expecting to find the place deserted, but the boat owners were also enjoying the warmth of day and getting in some end-of-season repairs. This weather is expected to continue for another few days and I hope to take advantage of it with a few more outings.