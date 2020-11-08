Dry dock

We started the week off with snow and ended with a heat wave. It’s a bit disconcerting to hit 20C in November, but wonderful at the same time. You can’t let that kind of weather pass you by, so I took advantage by doing a bit of plein air painting. I went out to the boat club where the boats are already in dry dock, and set my easel up near the water. I was expecting to find the place deserted, but the boat owners were also enjoying the warmth of day and getting in some end-of-season repairs. This weather is expected to continue for another few days and I hope to take advantage of it with a few more outings.

8 Comments on “Dry dock”

  1. Robert-Pamela Carrifee says:
    November 8, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    Boy that’s perfect! I really love your boat paintings Shari!

  2. Tricia says:
    November 8, 2020 at 5:14 pm

    Beautiful!

  3. mjsjs8384 says:
    November 8, 2020 at 5:19 pm

    Beautiful as usual Shari – the docks looked deserted when we were there yesterday.

  4. blazeofobscurity says:
    November 8, 2020 at 5:23 pm

    This is really beautiful and evocative. Really took hold of me somehow – thanks for sharing!

  5. carmelcampbell says:
    November 8, 2020 at 5:35 pm

    My goodness, this is so good. The line of the boat and the blue tarp over the boat. Just fabulous. Now I need to show my husband…he will love it!

  6. Bernadette says:
    November 8, 2020 at 5:53 pm

    Gorgeous painting! I enjoy the beauty of your limited strokes so perfectly placed.
    I headed to the Botanical Gardens today trying to squeeze out the last bit of a sunny, warm day. Only a few more days to enjoy the outdoors without a coat and umbrella. Along with 2 friends, we sketched and painted while soaking it all in.
    It was a magnificent day.

