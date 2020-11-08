Dry dockPosted: November 8, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 8 Comments
We started the week off with snow and ended with a heat wave. It’s a bit disconcerting to hit 20C in November, but wonderful at the same time. You can’t let that kind of weather pass you by, so I took advantage by doing a bit of plein air painting. I went out to the boat club where the boats are already in dry dock, and set my easel up near the water. I was expecting to find the place deserted, but the boat owners were also enjoying the warmth of day and getting in some end-of-season repairs. This weather is expected to continue for another few days and I hope to take advantage of it with a few more outings.
Boy that’s perfect! I really love your boat paintings Shari!
Beautiful!
Beautiful as usual Shari – the docks looked deserted when we were there yesterday.
This is really beautiful and evocative. Really took hold of me somehow – thanks for sharing!
My goodness, this is so good. The line of the boat and the blue tarp over the boat. Just fabulous. Now I need to show my husband…he will love it!
My husband said..WOW..that is so cool …it is a Catch Rig (type of boat) and named all the boat parts you have rendered beautifully.
Correction: Ketch Rig
Gorgeous painting! I enjoy the beauty of your limited strokes so perfectly placed.
I headed to the Botanical Gardens today trying to squeeze out the last bit of a sunny, warm day. Only a few more days to enjoy the outdoors without a coat and umbrella. Along with 2 friends, we sketched and painted while soaking it all in.
It was a magnificent day.
