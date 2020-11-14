After breakfast blues

I apologize in advance for the blue mood of this post. The Covid news is grim these days in Canada. And in many other parts of the world. It’s hard to remain upbeat. And for many people, hard to find motivation to draw. I hear this so often from friends and students. One way I tackle this is by making sure I draw something every day. I don’t always post the drawings I do because sometimes they’re just scribbles on my iPad, but for me it is the routine of it that is important.

You don’t need a fancy setup to draw every day. Just draw what’s in front of you. Keep a pencil and sketchbook handy. Do it first, if you find that the day goes by quickly and you can’t find time to draw. Keep it simple. Draw virtually with friends. Try new materials. Don’t worry about the end result.

For today’s drawing workout, I picked up a water-soluble pencil in Permanent Blue (Museum Aquarelle from Caran d’Ache). Of all the water-soluble pencils I’ve tried, these are my favourites because they release so much colour and they make beautiful darks. Sketched after breakfast in a Handbook Watercolour Journal 8″ x 8″.