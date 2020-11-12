White orchids

A friend sent me these amazing white orchids. I’ve been staring at them for weeks and thinking that they are almost too delicate and too beautiful to paint. How can I do them justice? My first thought was to do a big painting but I changed my mind and decided to start small. I am working out ideas for them in my sketchbook (that is what sketchbooks are for, after all) and then I will move on to a larger watercolour. Or maybe two.