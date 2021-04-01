First day, last day

It’s the first day of April, but it’s the last day for these tulips that have been sitting on my counter for many days. Today I continued playing with gouache, this time using a limited palette of Primary Magenta, Ultramarine and Cadmium Yellow, plus White. My favourite paper for gouache is hot press, and this one is in an Etchr sketchbook. Although I rarely use hot press paper for pure watercolour, I love the creamy texture of gouache on the smooth surface of this book.