Fill up

There was a window of opportunity this morning before the rain to do some car sketching in Valois. I brought along my gouache palette and some new M Graham gouache colours that I’m trying. I’ve been reading a lot about this brand of gouache, and although I have been perfectly happy with both Holbein and Winsor & Newton, these colours are really nice. M Graham paints are made with honey and gum arabic, so they’re very creamy. And after testing them out with this quick sketch, it seems to me that they are also highly pigmented. More testing needs to be done but so far, so good. Sketched with a limited palette of Ultramarine, Burnt Sienna, Yellow Ochre and White with a bit of Cadmium Red for details.