Fill up

Posted: March 31, 2021 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |5 Comments

There was a window of opportunity this morning before the rain to do some car sketching in Valois. I brought along my gouache palette and some new M Graham gouache colours that I’m trying. I’ve been reading a lot about this brand of gouache, and although I have been perfectly happy with both Holbein and Winsor & Newton, these colours are really nice. M Graham paints are made with honey and gum arabic, so they’re very creamy. And after testing them out with this quick sketch, it seems to me that they are also highly pigmented. More testing needs to be done but so far, so good. Sketched with a limited palette of Ultramarine, Burnt Sienna, Yellow Ochre and White with a bit of Cadmium Red for details.

5 Comments on “Fill up”

  1. Northern Traveller says:
    March 31, 2021 at 4:59 pm

    I love what you do with gouache Shari. The blue and red in this painting really pop against the ochre. So much fun. Mary

    Like

    Reply
  2. Marilyn Hansen says:
    March 31, 2021 at 5:03 pm

    I love M.Graham watercolors! I have been using them for years. I like the fact that they stay moist, but still in the pans will not run when they are dry. The colors are gorgeous. Never tried the gouache. Hope you are enjoying them!

    Like

    Reply
  3. Deb says:
    March 31, 2021 at 5:47 pm

    Shari, very nice capturing the scene! Reminds me of James Gurney capturing life/environment as it is today.
    This past year I just started painting with gouache – occasionally. My preferred gouache is the M Graham.
    Thanks for sharing!

    Like

    Reply
  4. Bernadette says:
    March 31, 2021 at 5:58 pm

    Lovely painting. I like the dashes of red in signs, the trees melting into the sky, the car and a lone figure walking away! Wow!

    Like

    Reply
  5. Anna Pavlova says:
    March 31, 2021 at 9:04 pm

    I just started with gouache and noticed they seemed to be more toxic in every pigment than other types of paints. I am curious to try Da Vinci, supposedly non-toxic. I am not planning to eat them, but not sure how much I should worry about the toxicity issue.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s