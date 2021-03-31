Fill upPosted: March 31, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 5 Comments
There was a window of opportunity this morning before the rain to do some car sketching in Valois. I brought along my gouache palette and some new M Graham gouache colours that I’m trying. I’ve been reading a lot about this brand of gouache, and although I have been perfectly happy with both Holbein and Winsor & Newton, these colours are really nice. M Graham paints are made with honey and gum arabic, so they’re very creamy. And after testing them out with this quick sketch, it seems to me that they are also highly pigmented. More testing needs to be done but so far, so good. Sketched with a limited palette of Ultramarine, Burnt Sienna, Yellow Ochre and White with a bit of Cadmium Red for details.
I love what you do with gouache Shari. The blue and red in this painting really pop against the ochre. So much fun. Mary
I love M.Graham watercolors! I have been using them for years. I like the fact that they stay moist, but still in the pans will not run when they are dry. The colors are gorgeous. Never tried the gouache. Hope you are enjoying them!
Shari, very nice capturing the scene! Reminds me of James Gurney capturing life/environment as it is today.
This past year I just started painting with gouache – occasionally. My preferred gouache is the M Graham.
Thanks for sharing!
Lovely painting. I like the dashes of red in signs, the trees melting into the sky, the car and a lone figure walking away! Wow!
I just started with gouache and noticed they seemed to be more toxic in every pigment than other types of paints. I am curious to try Da Vinci, supposedly non-toxic. I am not planning to eat them, but not sure how much I should worry about the toxicity issue.
