Today and yesterday

I thought I posted this sketch from yesterday, but apparently not! Here is what I wrote:

There was a long line outside Dragon Flower today. Everyone was buying bouquets, maybe to celebrate Easter or maybe to simply celebrate the joy of being outside on a cold but very sunny April day in Montreal. I sketched from across the street, in my car, and I celebrated too, with a take-out cappuccino in my cup holder and the freshest yellow I could find on my palette.

I was also out this morning, again sketching from the car. The scene wasn’t nearly as colourful, nor was there takeout coffee, but there were trash bins and that’s good enough for me.