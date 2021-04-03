Today and yesterday

Today and yesterdayPosted: April 3, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 12 Comments
I thought I posted this sketch from yesterday, but apparently not! Here is what I wrote:
There was a long line outside Dragon Flower today. Everyone was buying bouquets, maybe to celebrate Easter or maybe to simply celebrate the joy of being outside on a cold but very sunny April day in Montreal. I sketched from across the street, in my car, and I celebrated too, with a take-out cappuccino in my cup holder and the freshest yellow I could find on my palette.
I was also out this morning, again sketching from the car. The scene wasn’t nearly as colourful, nor was there takeout coffee, but there were trash bins and that’s good enough for me.
A question if I may ask. In your sketch of the florist shop, did you first sketch in pencil or marker before painting?
And a second one if I may. I am just working through your Luminosity course (which I am learning lots from thank you) and I notice that your pencil sketch prior to painting is actually quite dark. Do you always go this dark when you paint or are you going a little stronger so that it shows up in the video?
Many thanks
Theresa Dietrich
HI Theresa. Thanks so much for writing, and of course for taking the class!
In answer to your questions:
For the florist sketch, I drew directly in pen. No pencil lines first. I wanted this to be quite quick because I was with my husband who was patiently reading in the car while I sketched. Pen lines really help to define the dark areas and that reduces the time I need to paint.
When I work with pencil I think I also draw with quite a bit of pressure which creates a dark line. I always need some structure in there, whether it be pen or pencil.
I admire people who go directly to watercolour but I find that I need some sort of line.
I hope that helps!
Take out cappuccino and trash cans. Now there’s a girl who knows how to spoil herself!
These days it doesn’t take much to make me happy. Just getting out is a treat. Even bad coffee would have been fine with me. Cheap date, right?
Hi Shari, I love these 2 sketches. I’m guessing that you’re using a limited palette on both of them. (?) There are so many lovely colors, and i can see how you got there ! It inspires me to take your Luminosity class and give it a go !
Thanks so much! For the flower sketch, I think I used a lot of colours! But for the boat club door, it was mostly Prussian Blue, Ultramarine, Burnt Sienna and a bit of Raw Sienna.
You are the drive-by artist!
Really nice.
I am! Thanks Paul!
You really understand those bins!
Lovely light and shadows. You’ve brought beauty to this common scene.
Hi Shari
I just want to say that I always check out your work and simply LOVE it all. You are such an inspiration!! Thanks for all your art and all your posts. Enjoy the weekend!
Cheers
LaVerna
Thank you Shari.
There is beauty in all things! Including the hose! I was wondering about the storefront in yesterday’s post? Is it a lighting store or are those bird cages? Either way it works! Your crowd is wonderful.
