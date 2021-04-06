Arboretum shadows and reflections

Arboretum shadows and reflectionsPosted: April 6, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 12 Comments
I was back at the Morgan Arboretum today, pack on my back and rubber boots on my feet. The last remnants of snow have melted so the view is not as dramatic as when I was there on Saturday, but the subject was still worth painting.
It was really interesting to paint this scene on location after painting it from a photo just yesterday. This was a completely different experience. Whereas yesterday’s watercolour was quite stylized and in some ways almost imaginary, today’s is all about the texture and mess of being on location with the added challenge of dramatically changing light and shadow.
When you’re painting from a photo, the scene is fixed in time. Many details are, for the most part, missing or too dark to see. The best example of this would be the darkened ends of the floating logs. In yesterday’s photo those were completely black but when I was on location I could see colour in the darks, including mossy green and brown bits of rotting wood. Plus there was the sensory aspect of the experience — I could hear birds, squirrels and chipmunks in the brush, and the air was fragrant with fallen pine needles warmed by the sun. You can’t discount what all of that adds to the painting experience. This version may be messier and perhaps not as well composed, but the experience was so much richer in so many ways.
I like both paintings. And I think you summed it up well, this one is richer.
Wow, I can really see and feel the contrast between photograph and plein air! Yesterday was playful swirling spring waters, and today is mysterious awaking from winter. Thanks for a neat demo!
Thanks so much Gretchen. One thing I forgot to mention in my post was the wide angle view. That is what the camera sees, but my eyes don’t capture all of that.
I like this one — but enjoy both! The water is really good.
Did you mix your own greens or start with any particular colors? Love the greens
HI Susie,
Usually I mix my own greens but for these two scenes I actually used a tube of Olive Green from Winsor & Newton. I mixed that with lots of blues and Burnt Sienna too. It’s a beautiful colour. Thanks for having a look.
I’m new to your work and already a huge fan. You have a wonderful color sense.
Thanks so much Ashley. You arrived at a good time since I am posting often these days!
The joy you feel for painting comes through in both pictures. Thanks for passing on that love to us!
It was the whole experience that you will remember when you see that sketch. Certainly worth the boots and ever changing shadows. Wish I was there.
Lovely Shari, but how did you get the squirrels and chipmunks out of your BRUSH? (Just kidding :o)
Love the changing light, shadows, and woodland colors. I am always amazed by the color changes I see in the woods surrounding my house throughout the day. There are highlights white as can be on something not white and vivid reds where there isn’t red. Shadows create a deep black where something is normally light. The changes are mesmerizing. Love your painting. I’m working on becoming a better artist to capture the things that make my heart sing.
