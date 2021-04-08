The garden from above

This morning I did a walkthrough in the garden to see what was emerging from the ground in this warm weather. Many of the 200 bulbs I planted in the fall are making an appearance, although nothing is blooming yet. What I did find though, were some flowers that are so tiny that they can only be drawn from above — yellow Coltsfoot that you might mistake for dandelions, bright blue Scilla in giant clumps, and delicate Snowdrops, edging over to my garden from my neighbour’s yard. These tiny discoveries were enough to fill a page in my sketchbook, and hopefully by the time I get out there again there will be hyacinths and daffodils to sketch too.