From one to eight

This weekend I raked up bags and bags of decomposed leaves and debris in my garden, and sitting outside to draw after that was my reward. Last week I mentioned that I planted 200 bulbs in my garden in the fall, but at the time, nothing was blooming yet. In the last few days though, we’ve had some very warm weather and the bulbs have gone crazy. These daffodils went from being a few inches high to blooming in what seems like a matter of hours. Maybe that’s a bit of an exaggeration, but you get the idea.

I thought that since I invested all that time planting them, it might be interesting to document them in some way in my sketchbook. Hidden in amongst my unopened sketchbooks, I found a concertina book from Seawhite of Brighton. I usually save these books for a thematic sketch project, but this would fit the bill if I draw all 200 bulbs (or what ever comes up) on this one long accordion sheet. I am numbering them to see how many bloom, and dating them too.

I’m not used to using smooth mixed media paper like this. It really only takes light watercolour washes from a brush that is not too wet, which is also why I chose to use ink instead of pencil to create a stronger line. Sketched with a Platinum Carbon Desk pen and a few blues and yellows.