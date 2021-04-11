From one to eight

From one to eightPosted: April 11, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 18 Comments
This weekend I raked up bags and bags of decomposed leaves and debris in my garden, and sitting outside to draw after that was my reward. Last week I mentioned that I planted 200 bulbs in my garden in the fall, but at the time, nothing was blooming yet. In the last few days though, we’ve had some very warm weather and the bulbs have gone crazy. These daffodils went from being a few inches high to blooming in what seems like a matter of hours. Maybe that’s a bit of an exaggeration, but you get the idea.
I thought that since I invested all that time planting them, it might be interesting to document them in some way in my sketchbook. Hidden in amongst my unopened sketchbooks, I found a concertina book from Seawhite of Brighton. I usually save these books for a thematic sketch project, but this would fit the bill if I draw all 200 bulbs (or what ever comes up) on this one long accordion sheet. I am numbering them to see how many bloom, and dating them too.
I’m not used to using smooth mixed media paper like this. It really only takes light watercolour washes from a brush that is not too wet, which is also why I chose to use ink instead of pencil to create a stronger line. Sketched with a Platinum Carbon Desk pen and a few blues and yellows.
My favourite flower(s), with crocuses (or croci) coming in at a very close second. Your first eight are so pretty, I am looking forward to seeing the rest of them!
Thanks Chris!
I love this. So sweet that you are looking for and recording (even numbering!…) each individual flower. They will feel so appreciated. 😊 AND your artwork is exquisite as always, Shari. I look forward to watching your garden come into bloom! Thank you for sharing this beauty with us!
Jane
Thanks so much Jane. I figured after I planted all those bulbs I should really number them. We’ll see how many bloom. Hopefully all of them!! And hopefully not all at the same time : ) Thanks for having a look!
Love the drawing here, love the counting idea. I look forward to the next instalments.
Thanks Alison. I’m sure you will be drawing in your garden too. It was interesting to see your post on Instagram. I had a feeling things were opening early this year, and you confirmed it.
What fabulous idea. I hope you continue to post your progress. You seemed to have adjusted to the paper nicely with watercolor washes. I have a Seawhite book that has 7 pages, each is accordion with 4 folds. I pulled it out last night in the hope that I would use it! I am thinking about documenting my walks or bike rides. Enjoy Spring, Summer will soon follow.
You have a great idea for your book too Carmel! I just took my bike out yesterday, so once the garden cleanup is done I can go for a ride and a sketch! Hope you are well.
I am doing well thank you, looking forward to winter here, which is like your summer!
What a lovely idea Shari Happy spring
Happy spring to you too Jere!
I raked leaves most of the afternoon too, in central Vermont. My daffs are blooming but I sure have enough energy left to paint them!
I thought of you this weekend, Shari. One of our local are galleries planned a Plein-Air Paint Out this weekend, but we had horrific storms Friday and Saturday so the painters only had today to paint. We drove around downtown so I could snap some photos of them. I felt bad they were rained out, but the few painters out today were not to be deterred!
Shari – what a great idea – the concertina documentation! And a beautiful fresh painting.
Mary (Toronto)
I planted about 20some additional daffodils last fall and anxiously awaited the blooms. We have lots of deer and thankfully they have no interest in daffodils. I love the color. Hoping to plant purple, pink and white hyacinths to come up next spring. I’m told that deer won’t go near those either….let’s hope that’s true..
Love your painting and documenting each days blooms.
Very interesting…
Regards
Beautiful sketch! Mother nature arranges them beautifully, or the discriminatory planter, or the artist taking liberties! LOL I used hot press watercolor paper for the first a few days ago and I was shocked at how different it is to work on in comparison to the cold press. Your 200 Bulbs idea sounds fun.
Thanks for reminding me to draw in my garden. Your first sketch is delightful, and a bit botanical!
