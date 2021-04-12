Nine to fifteen

More flowers opened today so I added them to my concertina sketchbook. This time I painted them in gouache, but pale yellow on white paper is difficult, plus this is really not a nice surface for gouache either. I think ink might be the best way to go on this, but I will continue using it until all 200 bulbs bloom.

I’ll also combine all the sections in Photoshop, like this below, so you can see what the whole book looks like. When it’s done I’ll probably be able to paper a room with this 360° spring garden!