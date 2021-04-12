Nine to fifteen

Posted: April 12, 2021

More flowers opened today so I added them to my concertina sketchbook. This time I painted them in gouache, but pale yellow on white paper is difficult, plus this is really not a nice surface for gouache either. I think ink might be the best way to go on this, but I will continue using it until all 200 bulbs bloom.

I’ll also combine all the sections in Photoshop, like this below, so you can see what the whole book looks like. When it’s done I’ll probably be able to paper a room with this 360° spring garden!



  1. Bernadette says:
    April 12, 2021 at 5:03 pm

    Yes, I agree. Using ink line gives the flowers a better, sharper image.That being said, day 2 looks like the daffodils are in full sun. How could that be wrong?

    

    
  2. Northern Traveller says:
    April 12, 2021 at 8:36 pm

    Hi Shari – I love the yellow gouache! But then I’m a big gouache fan since taking your class :).

    

    
  3. Laura Kate says:
    April 12, 2021 at 9:40 pm

    Wonderful. It’s like a little story of spring unfolding in your backyard.

    

    
  4. Judy Sopher says:
    April 13, 2021 at 2:53 am

    Beautiful painting of daffodils. I love ink and watercolor but these are just lovely. The use of gouache is perfect. I’m still jealous as ur daffodils are yet in bud-no flowers.

    

    

