Thirsty birdsPosted: April 13, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 3 Comments
I’m trying out a new easel that arrived yesterday from Cup Easels. I’ve been eyeing this one for a while and decided to buy it because it’s so perfect for gouache and watercolour. To try it out, I attached it to my Sirui tripod and raised it quite high. It has a perfect little mixing area for gouache or watercolour, and also this little tray for the paints that comes with a cover so that the gouache does not dry out in between outings. There’s a tiny water cup too, but I attached a bigger cup below the palette using the convenient holes and a couple of carabiners. This easel is also quite small so I could definitely use it on my lap or in my car. I love how close the mixing surface is to the sketchbook.
I sketched a view through to my neighbour’s yard where lots of thirsty birds dropped by to have a drink in the bird bath. This spring has been quite dry, so after my sketch was done I put out my bird baths too.
This looks like a perfect setup for doing small paintings in a sketchbook. How much room does it take when you pack it up?
Wow… It looks like an awesome easel. Lovely painting.
Sent from my iPhone Hi Sheri, I am an ardent fan and student(Craftsy)of yours Also I am recipient of your emails. I too have a cup easel. As my photo shows I found taller plastic cups both at Michael’s and Hobby Lobby that would fit into the hole in my easel. If you cannot find them where you are I will send you a couple. They are cheap and work perfectly. I can easily refill them from my water bottle when the water gets too dirty. Let me know if you would like for me to send you a couple of them-malinda.anderson@cox.net. Thanks for all the fun you email me. Malinda >
