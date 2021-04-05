Arboretum melt

Posted: April 5, 2021 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |10 Comments

On Saturday we took a walk through the Morgan Arboretum. I didn’t have a sketchbook with me, nor was I wearing rubber boots. We managed to find a way through the brush so that we could avoid walking through the wettest part of the trail, but I did take a few photos because the melting snow and greenish water were so beautiful.

Today I was determined to paint the scene on a half sheet of watercolour paper, and it did take several tries before I ended up with something I was happy with. I wanted some of the melting snow to look partially submerged, and I also wanted to create a sense of movement with the brushstrokes.

I think I will go back to the Arboretum this week to paint the same scene, on location, this time with my rubber boots! It will be interesting to compare the results of studio vs plein air, provided I am successful and I don’t get knocked into the water by an overly zealous dog on the trail.

10 Comments on “Arboretum melt”

  1. Jeff Gold says:
    April 5, 2021 at 8:39 pm

    Shari, this is really stunning. The reflections, the transparency, the color and what a composition. I don’t see how you can top this, even on location. You continue to amaze!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. gaelle1947 says:
    April 5, 2021 at 8:40 pm

    So exquisite – lovely colours and movement as though the earth is gleefully breaking free from it’s wintry bonds – I can imagine Vivaldi’s “Spring” playing in the background!!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. lois says:
    April 5, 2021 at 8:55 pm

    Shari–this is beautiful! I love the swirly water and all the reflections. Beware of overly zealous dogs!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Bernadette says:
    April 5, 2021 at 9:27 pm

    You nailed it! Can’t wait for comparison painting on scene. Beware of unleaded running wild dogs! Hold tight to your supplies.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. jankto says:
    April 5, 2021 at 9:30 pm

    I love the way you convey the movement and tint of the cold water. The warm hues on the trees make me think they are enjoying the refreshing spring run off. I really look forward to seeing this alongside your plein air work too. Make sure those are warmly lined waterproof boots tomorrow!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. karim waked says:
    April 5, 2021 at 9:39 pm

    WoWzie !

    xx

    •••Karimobile
    514 9944433

    Like

    Reply
  7. Alison R. Hall says:
    April 5, 2021 at 9:54 pm

    I was walking (with waterproof boots) in a wet wooded area the other day and I thought to myself, how might this be painted?
    This is a spectacular painting. Almost otherworldly!

    Like

    Reply
  8. Judy Sopher says:
    April 6, 2021 at 1:09 am

    All I can say is “Oh, Wow! Just gorgeous. And ditto what has been said . I wasn’t sure what it was about at first which mad it even more special. It is hard to stop looking at it. So beautiful.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Denise says:
    April 6, 2021 at 7:10 am

    How many more adjectives can be said about this? It’s mesmerizing! So easy to get lost looking at all your brushstrokes. Absolutely stunning, You are fearless!

    Like

    Reply
  10. shawnthompsonart says:
    April 6, 2021 at 9:41 am

    Excellent painting of Morgan Arboretum, it looks very “Vernal” I really like how you captured the water.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s