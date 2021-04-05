Arboretum melt

Arboretum meltPosted: April 5, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 10 Comments
On Saturday we took a walk through the Morgan Arboretum. I didn’t have a sketchbook with me, nor was I wearing rubber boots. We managed to find a way through the brush so that we could avoid walking through the wettest part of the trail, but I did take a few photos because the melting snow and greenish water were so beautiful.
Today I was determined to paint the scene on a half sheet of watercolour paper, and it did take several tries before I ended up with something I was happy with. I wanted some of the melting snow to look partially submerged, and I also wanted to create a sense of movement with the brushstrokes.
I think I will go back to the Arboretum this week to paint the same scene, on location, this time with my rubber boots! It will be interesting to compare the results of studio vs plein air, provided I am successful and I don’t get knocked into the water by an overly zealous dog on the trail.
Shari, this is really stunning. The reflections, the transparency, the color and what a composition. I don’t see how you can top this, even on location. You continue to amaze!
So exquisite – lovely colours and movement as though the earth is gleefully breaking free from it’s wintry bonds – I can imagine Vivaldi’s “Spring” playing in the background!!!!
Shari–this is beautiful! I love the swirly water and all the reflections. Beware of overly zealous dogs!!
You nailed it! Can’t wait for comparison painting on scene. Beware of unleaded running wild dogs! Hold tight to your supplies.
I love the way you convey the movement and tint of the cold water. The warm hues on the trees make me think they are enjoying the refreshing spring run off. I really look forward to seeing this alongside your plein air work too. Make sure those are warmly lined waterproof boots tomorrow!
WoWzie !
xx


I was walking (with waterproof boots) in a wet wooded area the other day and I thought to myself, how might this be painted?
This is a spectacular painting. Almost otherworldly!
All I can say is “Oh, Wow! Just gorgeous. And ditto what has been said . I wasn’t sure what it was about at first which mad it even more special. It is hard to stop looking at it. So beautiful.
How many more adjectives can be said about this? It’s mesmerizing! So easy to get lost looking at all your brushstrokes. Absolutely stunning, You are fearless!
Excellent painting of Morgan Arboretum, it looks very “Vernal” I really like how you captured the water.
