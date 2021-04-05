Arboretum melt

On Saturday we took a walk through the Morgan Arboretum. I didn’t have a sketchbook with me, nor was I wearing rubber boots. We managed to find a way through the brush so that we could avoid walking through the wettest part of the trail, but I did take a few photos because the melting snow and greenish water were so beautiful.

Today I was determined to paint the scene on a half sheet of watercolour paper, and it did take several tries before I ended up with something I was happy with. I wanted some of the melting snow to look partially submerged, and I also wanted to create a sense of movement with the brushstrokes.

I think I will go back to the Arboretum this week to paint the same scene, on location, this time with my rubber boots! It will be interesting to compare the results of studio vs plein air, provided I am successful and I don’t get knocked into the water by an overly zealous dog on the trail.