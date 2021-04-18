Wetlands in spring

I was only made aware of the Technoparc Oiseax quite late in the fall when the trees were bare, so I’ve never explored its beauty in spring or summer. This morning when I sketched, it seemed like the colour in the wetlands was waking up. The faintest greens and ochres were visible in the distant trees. What you don’t see here, and what I’m not quick enough to sketch, were the geese landing and taking off across the pond. We are used to seeing lots of them in parks and farmer’s fields, much to the dismay of many, but don’t get to see them often in the water. Quite a dramatic sight! Sketched with gouache in a Pentallic Aqua Journal, 7″ x 10″.