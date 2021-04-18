Wetlands in spring

Wetlands in springPosted: April 18, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 8 Comments
I was only made aware of the Technoparc Oiseax quite late in the fall when the trees were bare, so I’ve never explored its beauty in spring or summer. This morning when I sketched, it seemed like the colour in the wetlands was waking up. The faintest greens and ochres were visible in the distant trees. What you don’t see here, and what I’m not quick enough to sketch, were the geese landing and taking off across the pond. We are used to seeing lots of them in parks and farmer’s fields, much to the dismay of many, but don’t get to see them often in the water. Quite a dramatic sight! Sketched with gouache in a Pentallic Aqua Journal, 7″ x 10″.
Love the trees reflection in the rippled water!
Thanks Bernadette. It was pretty amazing today, and I will definitely do a larger painting soon!
This is wonderfully loose and “washy” which in my (meagre) experience is quite hard to pull off easily in gouache…. 🙂
Did you leave all those lovely whites on the paper in the foreground & in the sky? Looks like you may have used some white gouache in the mid-ground. It’s lovely!
How did you find working solely in gouache in the field?
All the best, Mary (Toronto)
Hi Mary, I love working with gouache in the field, especially with my new easel which makes it very convenient. For this one I started with a very diluted wash of blue and ochre (in the middle) and then I drew into that wetness with a water soluble pencil. Some of the whites are the white of the paper, but as I moved along in the scene, I also used some thicker paint and opaque whites too. And we filmed this so you may get to see the process soon! Hope you are well. I know things are quite bad in Ontario.
Love the reflectons in the water and the bits of color emerging in the distance. Well done!
thanks Joan!
what a pretty scene, I love the reflections
Thanks so much Beth!
