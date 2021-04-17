After the rain: bulbs 22-25

In Montreal we had two days of non-stop rain, which the garden really needed. There are more daffodils blooming, and a few from this clump have even starting to fade from all that moisture. But there are lots more bulbs to come in my 200 bulb sketching project. My friends are taking bets to see how many of these actually bloom, so when I see foliage but no bulb, I record that too. I have a feeling that lots of tulips will flower at once and I’ll be spending the last few days of this project trying to sketch them all. The nice thing about this endeavour, besides spending time in the garden each day, is that each clump that blooms is a surprise because of course I neglected to take note of what I planted.