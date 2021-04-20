In the wind: bulbs 26-30

In the wind: bulbs 26-30Posted: April 20, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 7 Comments
When I started this ambitious project of sketching the 200 bulbs that I planted last autumn, I imagined sitting outside in the warm spring sun. But this week is unseasonably cold, and today I was wrapped in a parka and wearing a hat and gloves. I’m pretty sure a few snowflakes hit my sketchbook, and I had to hang on to the accordion book so that it wouldn’t blow away in the wind. I did manage to sketch the next group of hyacinths, which are beautiful but too heavy for their stalks. They’ve flopped over in the garden, and I have a feeling that tomorrow they’ll be covered in snow, if the forecast on my weather app is correct.
I was hoping to spend a bit more time on the drawing and painting of these but the wind was just too strong. I tried to convey the deep purple of the flowers with just a few washes, mainly a mix of Cobalt Blue and Quin Rose with some darks added at the end. Luckily the fierce wind worked in my favour because drying time was mercifully quick and I was able to get back into the warmth of the house in good time.
I loooove this ongoing documentation! Beautiful.
Tonight in Toronto am covering my geraniums with a tarp….!!!!!!!!
Great panoramic view of spring blooms! So nice to see both the art of the day as well as a roll out of all you’ve painted so far. What a wonderful idea!
We too are expecting snowfall this evening. Couldn’t get outdoors to paint tulips at Botanical Garden….too cold for me. I painted the view from the glass doors leading to the gardens. Next week is looking much better.
This is going to be a gorgeous book Shari!
I think you got the hyacinths just right! Bravo to you for braving the cold wind today. Not me! I cut daffodils to bring inside.
I’m enjoying the numbering and the wee notes!
(FYI – the first year or two the hyacinth flowers are really huge and heavy, but they usually diminish in size to something more wind-resistant by year three. No I’m not an expert, I just happened to be reading about hyacinths today)
48 in central Vermont–and expecting snow. April-you are cruel.
I think these are all beautiful. The weather here in Florida is pretty nice for our very short spring season, but the rain….!!! Every single weekend!
I love the deep colors on this!
