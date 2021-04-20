In the wind: bulbs 26-30

Posted: April 20, 2021 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |7 Comments

When I started this ambitious project of sketching the 200 bulbs that I planted last autumn, I imagined sitting outside in the warm spring sun. But this week is unseasonably cold, and today I was wrapped in a parka and wearing a hat and gloves. I’m pretty sure a few snowflakes hit my sketchbook, and I had to hang on to the accordion book so that it wouldn’t blow away in the wind. I did manage to sketch the next group of hyacinths, which are beautiful but too heavy for their stalks. They’ve flopped over in the garden, and I have a feeling that tomorrow they’ll be covered in snow, if the forecast on my weather app is correct.

I was hoping to spend a bit more time on the drawing and painting of these but the wind was just too strong. I tried to convey the deep purple of the flowers with just a few washes, mainly a mix of Cobalt Blue and Quin Rose with some darks added at the end. Luckily the fierce wind worked in my favour because drying time was mercifully quick and I was able to get back into the warmth of the house in good time.

7 Comments on “In the wind: bulbs 26-30”

  1. Northern Traveller says:
    April 20, 2021 at 5:03 pm

    I loooove this ongoing documentation! Beautiful.
    Tonight in Toronto am covering my geraniums with a tarp….!!!!!!!!

    Like

    Reply
  2. Bernadette says:
    April 20, 2021 at 5:44 pm

    Great panoramic view of spring blooms! So nice to see both the art of the day as well as a roll out of all you’ve painted so far. What a wonderful idea!
    We too are expecting snowfall this evening. Couldn’t get outdoors to paint tulips at Botanical Garden….too cold for me. I painted the view from the glass doors leading to the gardens. Next week is looking much better.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Marylin Smith says:
    April 20, 2021 at 6:19 pm

    This is going to be a gorgeous book Shari!

    Like

    Reply
  4. Alison R. Hall says:
    April 20, 2021 at 6:52 pm

    I think you got the hyacinths just right! Bravo to you for braving the cold wind today. Not me! I cut daffodils to bring inside.
    I’m enjoying the numbering and the wee notes!
    (FYI – the first year or two the hyacinth flowers are really huge and heavy, but they usually diminish in size to something more wind-resistant by year three. No I’m not an expert, I just happened to be reading about hyacinths today)

    Like

    Reply
  5. AshleyWolff says:
    April 20, 2021 at 7:08 pm

    48 in central Vermont–and expecting snow. April-you are cruel.

    Like

    Reply
  6. lois says:
    April 20, 2021 at 7:10 pm

    I think these are all beautiful. The weather here in Florida is pretty nice for our very short spring season, but the rain….!!! Every single weekend!

    Like

    Reply
  7. Sue Ferrell says:
    April 20, 2021 at 8:08 pm

    I love the deep colors on this!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s