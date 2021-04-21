In the snow: bulbs 31-34

As predicted, we woke up to falling snow today. Not just falling, but actually staying on the ground type of snow. If not for the 200 bulb project, I would not have sketched outside, but I knew it would be possible to do since the sketchbook is small and I was close to the house.

My easel is hinged so I was able to clip my book vertically to keep it as dry as possible. And I worked in gouache, knowing that it would dry quickly. I still had snowflakes on the paper, but droplets on gouache do not do as much damage as they do on watercolour — something to keep in mind for other outings.

I kept my easel quite low to the ground and sat on my camp stool. As you can see, there were no birds in the birdbath to keep me company today.