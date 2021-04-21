In the snow: bulbs 31-34

As predicted, we woke up to falling snow today. Not just falling, but actually staying on the ground type of snow. If not for the 200 bulb project, I would not have sketched outside, but I knew it would be possible to do since the sketchbook is small and I was close to the house.

My easel is hinged so I was able to clip my book vertically to keep it as dry as possible. And I worked in gouache, knowing that it would dry quickly. I still had snowflakes on the paper, but droplets on gouache do not do as much damage as they do on watercolour — something to keep in mind for other outings.

I kept my easel quite low to the ground and sat on my camp stool. As you can see, there were no birds in the birdbath to keep me company today.

11 Comments on “In the snow: bulbs 31-34”

  1. Northern Traveller says:
    April 21, 2021 at 12:11 pm

    Well done! Brave soul.
    You’ll soon be updating your “Favourite Sketching Tools” with best down coat & fingerless gloves. Mary

  2. Marilyn Hansen says:
    April 21, 2021 at 12:12 pm

    Hi Shari!
    Your post is making me shiver LOL, we had summer here yesterday in New Jersey! Looks so pretty your painting and I’m glad to see the Cup easel is working for you. I love mine.
    Hope you can put away your winter coat soon!

  3. Connie Pepper says:
    April 21, 2021 at 12:19 pm

    After seeing this I have no excuses to not be out painting! Loving this bulb series!

  4. Janet says:
    April 21, 2021 at 12:22 pm

    You make me feel lazy. Your fortitude is amazing.

  5. susie langley says:
    April 21, 2021 at 12:41 pm

    Great to see you out there painting. How did you get that gorgeous blue-purple colour?

  6. lois says:
    April 21, 2021 at 1:27 pm

    You are one dedicated painter, Shari! But the result is beautiful.

  7. Iona says:
    April 21, 2021 at 3:39 pm

    Wow, that’s dedication! Thank you!! Reminds me of Poppy Balser in Nova Scotia who paints outside in winter too. I’m sorry you have snow. It’s a nice spring on the west coast… this time!
    Love this accordion book series, what a great idea and such a beautiful record.

  8. Donna says:
    April 21, 2021 at 4:20 pm

    I just love the dark purple hyacinths you have! They are so sturdy and the deer won’t eat them. Your grass looks so green already. You are a trooper!!! I’ve seen that easel you are using somewhere, does it close using magnates? Vibrant color as usual.

  9. Bernadette says:
    April 21, 2021 at 5:28 pm

    Lovely!

  10. cmosman says:
    April 21, 2021 at 6:43 pm

    Shari what is the easel that you’re us ing. Also you have a watercolor palate in your favorite t
    Oils that has 3mixing areas I’ve been looking for one can you identify it for me? Thanks so much

  11. Jean Mackay / Drawn In says:
    April 21, 2021 at 8:35 pm

    Sorry for the snow, but it DOES enliven the story of this sketchbook. Spring wouldn’t be spring without a little touch of winter. Love the set up, too.

