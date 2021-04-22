Earth colours for Earth Day

This spring I’m a little obsessed with anything that resembles a wetland. I think the obsession started in the fall when I discovered the Technoparc Oiseaux, and continued into the winter when I often painted the stream that runs through Angell Woods. This week, on a walk with Alice, I discovered a wooded area that had been flooded from some recent rainfall. It’s an area I know well because that’s the neighbourhood pool where my kids spent their summers, way in the distance. I took a reference photo and painted this from the warmth of my studio, in gouache, on a small piece of 9″ x 7″ watercolour illustration board that I found in the back of a closet, left over from my days as an illustrator. It’s a really nice surface to work on — Arches paper mounted on thick board — because it has some tooth to it and it doesn’t buckle. It’s even better than working on a block of paper, and that’s a good thing because there are more sheets where this one came from.

19 Comments on “Earth colours for Earth Day”

  1. blazeofobscurity says:
    April 22, 2021 at 7:49 pm

    lovely sketch – it has a sort of deep botanical texture, as though the fibres of the paper have been resolved into the plants themselves, if that makes sense?

  2. sandidureice says:
    April 22, 2021 at 8:28 pm

    Beautiful and fresh. It looks like water.

  3. jansiking says:
    April 22, 2021 at 8:43 pm

    How did you do the swirls on the water?

  4. Mary Grasek says:
    April 22, 2021 at 9:26 pm

    Love the colors. Will you be offering any classes using gouache in this type of setting? I have several of your classes. I’m a beginner, but your teaching style really works for me. Thanks. Mary

  5. Alison R. Hall says:
    April 22, 2021 at 9:45 pm

    I love this painting! All the gestural marks, the slight hint of civilization in the distance. It’s wonderful! Perfect for Earth Day.

  6. TonyU says:
    April 23, 2021 at 2:49 am

    Wow! So good!

  7. Amelia says:
    April 23, 2021 at 8:23 am

    I like wetlands, too, and they’re very hard to paint! I’ve really enjoyed this series – and especially like this one with the warm colors peeking through!

  8. Northern Traveller says:
    April 23, 2021 at 8:52 am

    Shari, I love these colours! What a beautiful rendering in gouache – what you have done with the water is masterful and I love the ghost house behind the trees.

  9. Gay King says:
    April 23, 2021 at 9:06 am

    Gorgeous!

  10. Susie Langley says:
    April 23, 2021 at 9:06 am

    Really nice Shari!

  11. Judy Sopher says:
    April 23, 2021 at 9:26 am

    ]What a beautiful painting. I am intrigued by water, even a creek. And you portray it so well without it looking like a copy of a photograph I think this is the challenge of an artist. There is life in the stroke.

    I didn’t know you were an illustrator. I thought you did graphic design or maybe it is the same thing. You once said it was so good to put away your Tombow’s. Always wondered what you meant.

    Thanks for the idea of the watercolor illustration board. I love gouache and looking forward to your class on it.

