Earth colours for Earth Day

Earth colours for Earth DayPosted: April 22, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 19 Comments
This spring I’m a little obsessed with anything that resembles a wetland. I think the obsession started in the fall when I discovered the Technoparc Oiseaux, and continued into the winter when I often painted the stream that runs through Angell Woods. This week, on a walk with Alice, I discovered a wooded area that had been flooded from some recent rainfall. It’s an area I know well because that’s the neighbourhood pool where my kids spent their summers, way in the distance. I took a reference photo and painted this from the warmth of my studio, in gouache, on a small piece of 9″ x 7″ watercolour illustration board that I found in the back of a closet, left over from my days as an illustrator. It’s a really nice surface to work on — Arches paper mounted on thick board — because it has some tooth to it and it doesn’t buckle. It’s even better than working on a block of paper, and that’s a good thing because there are more sheets where this one came from.
lovely sketch – it has a sort of deep botanical texture, as though the fibres of the paper have been resolved into the plants themselves, if that makes sense?
That does make sense, in a weird sort of way. I felt that the texture of the paper and the consistency of the paint worked really well together, so I get what you mean.
Beautiful and fresh. It looks like water.
How did you do the swirls on the water?
Hi Jan, I just added those swirls with a lighter colour and a small brush. The lighter colour has to be quite opaque!
Love the colors. Will you be offering any classes using gouache in this type of setting? I have several of your classes. I’m a beginner, but your teaching style really works for me. Thanks. Mary
HI Mary, I would love to do a class in gouache! Adding it to my list! Thanks for writing and for taking the classes!
I love this painting! All the gestural marks, the slight hint of civilization in the distance. It’s wonderful! Perfect for Earth Day.
I like wetlands, too, and they’re very hard to paint! I’ve really enjoyed this series – and especially like this one with the warm colors peeking through!
Shari, I love these colours! What a beautiful rendering in gouache – what you have done with the water is masterful and I love the ghost house behind the trees.
]What a beautiful painting. I am intrigued by water, even a creek. And you portray it so well without it looking like a copy of a photograph I think this is the challenge of an artist. There is life in the stroke.
I didn’t know you were an illustrator. I thought you did graphic design or maybe it is the same thing. You once said it was so good to put away your Tombow’s. Always wondered what you meant.
Thanks for the idea of the watercolor illustration board. I love gouache and looking forward to your class on it.
