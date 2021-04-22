Earth colours for Earth Day

This spring I’m a little obsessed with anything that resembles a wetland. I think the obsession started in the fall when I discovered the Technoparc Oiseaux, and continued into the winter when I often painted the stream that runs through Angell Woods. This week, on a walk with Alice, I discovered a wooded area that had been flooded from some recent rainfall. It’s an area I know well because that’s the neighbourhood pool where my kids spent their summers, way in the distance. I took a reference photo and painted this from the warmth of my studio, in gouache, on a small piece of 9″ x 7″ watercolour illustration board that I found in the back of a closet, left over from my days as an illustrator. It’s a really nice surface to work on — Arches paper mounted on thick board — because it has some tooth to it and it doesn’t buckle. It’s even better than working on a block of paper, and that’s a good thing because there are more sheets where this one came from.